Save Everyone in Killer Frequency – Guide

Forrest Nash has one job: saving the town of Gallows Creek from a cunning and bloodthirsty serial killer. Easy enough, right?

Well, that wasn’t his actual job. Being the unassuming protagonist of Killer Frequency, Forrest was supposed to cover the night shift at the local radio station—The Scream—as the radio talk-show host. This was exactly when a serial killer returned to terrorize the town and its residents.

Taking constant calls from the survivors, the player must solve numerous puzzles to help the citizens escape the killer. Of course, you can easily mess these situations up and get a bunch of innocent people killed, which no one really wants to happen.

Don’t worry: with our guide on saving every possible caller in Killer Frequency, you should be able to finish the game with almost no blood spilled.

How to save every caller possible in Killer Frequency

A horror-comedy romp awaits you. Image via Team17

Caller one – save Deputy Martinez

The first victim calls into The Scream Radio Show, and the game dives right into the action. Deputy Martinez is knocked out and locked up in a cell with the key trapped inside, which means Forrest and Peggy need to band together and work with Leslie to help out Martinez.

Once you learn that Sheriff Matthews is dead, it is down to Forrest to find the most optimal moves for the Whistling Man’s possible victims to make.

Simply select the following options to save Deputy Martinez:

Find another set of keys?

Check Sheriff Matthews?

(Quick time event) Lock the doors!

Take a police cruiser!

Take the Sheriff’s Gun?

Can you see any other weapons?

Take the taser.

Following this, wait for Leslie to call back and select these choices:

(Quick time event) Leslie? What’s happening?

(Quick time event) Drive!

Caller two – prank caller (N/A)

Caller three – Save Sandra Sharpe

You don’t really have to be worried about what to say the first time that Sandra calls. Choose whatever dialogue options you like until she says that she will call you back. When she finally does, this starts the second call with Sandra, which is where you will actually have to be deliberate with what you say.

Choose each of these exact options to save Sandra Sharpe:

Put the screwdriver into the ignition and twist clockwise.

Unscrew the steering column.

Do your jazz breathing. Don’t panic.

What’s the serial number on the steering column?

Strip and twist together the red and yellow wires.

Strip the purple wire and brush against the twisted wires!

Caller four – Ponty’s Pizza (N/A)

Caller five – Save Maurice Russell

This call will be split into two parts. The first part entails Maurice simply talking to you without any input from your end. Soon, you will need to head to the fax machine to receive what he just sent you. Head back to the call to continue

Choose the following options to save Maurice Russell, the decisions of which are split into two parts:

Call the editor’s office.

Go to the kitchen.

Can you lock him in a room?

Use a radio?

Following these options, you will need to wait until he calls you back. Then, proceed to choose these exact options:

(Quick time event) Maurice, turn the volume down!

Call the board room.

I’m sure. Make the call.

I’ll impersonate Mr. Russell.

Hide in your cabinet. Don’t say anything while you let the timer run out; Peggy will inform you when it’s safe to speak again.



Caller six – Murphy (N/A)

Caller seven – Save Virginia Sullivan

Choose the following options to save Virginia Sullivan, the decisions of which are split into three parts:

Call a neighbor?

Don’t worry…

After completing a couple of tasks that Peggy asks you to, Virginia will call you back. Choose the following options:

Call Ponty’s Pizza.

FRAT MAN CALLING

Garlic bread!

Now, you will have to wait for a bit so that Peggy can get Frat Man Plunker on the call. Then, this is how you should proceed:

This is Forrest.

Play “The Flow” when the Frat Dudes request you to

Caller eight – small business owner (N/A)

Caller nine – saving Eugene Stine

Once you have talked with Eugene for a little, you will need to head downstairs to get the Maize Maze map. Get on the call with him once more, and then choose the following options to save Eugene Stine:

Go left!

Go backwards!

Go left!

Go right!

Go right!

Caller 10 – Dawn (N/A)

Caller 11 – Save Murphy

With your first call with Murphy going completely awry, with him inviting the Whistling Man to meet him for a one-on-one showdown, it is up to you to make sure Murphy doesn’t confirm his impending demise.

The Whistling Man locked Murphy in a dumpster, and with the fire department unable to help out, your only option is to rely on Peggy’s friends.

Choose the following options to save Murphy:

Call Katherine.

Katherine – Recycling!

Katherine, go to the crusher!

Henderson!

Caller 12 – Teddy Gallows Jr. (N/A)

Caller 13 – Save Carrie

With a few of her friends already dead, it is time that you save Carrie from this untimely fate as well. As the Whistling Man approaches her while she attempts to hide from the killer, you need to make sure she stays calm. The first part of this call is not important.

Once you have gotten Jeanie’s friendship quiz from downstairs, you need to choose these specific options to save Carrie:

Heather

Jennifer

Hot David

Lisa

Chad

The one thing to keep in mind here is to not select Scott for any of the roles. Carrie will soon end the call, and you will eventually come back to choose one option:

Focus

Caller 14 – Dawn (N/A)

2:40 am – Save Chuck Brody

Peggy and Forrest now decided to take charge of the situation and attempt to pinpoint where the Whistling Man will strike next. Using the clues on the corkboard, you will need to figure out the killer’s next location, along with his next target.

Talk to Peggy and choose the following options to save Chuck Brody:

Chuck Brody

The Gas Station

RUN!

3:00 am – Save Roller Ricky and Jason

The calls in the beginning do not put anyone in any real danger, but a single decision shapes the fate of Roller Ricky. First, talk to Virginia, and then when you start talking to Sandra, choose the following options, even if it feels like the results don’t seem all that great:

That sounds nice.

Are you keeping secrets?

You okay?

We know.

Sure.

Of course.

Now, get ready to go through a lot of calls until Dawn comes back once more. She will ask for your help with home alarm security codes.

Head back down into the basement where you found the recorders and retrieve the user manual and delivery note. Place them at your desk and give Dawn the alarm test activation code. Do not give any of the other codes with you. This will then set off the alarms to the rink, giving Ricky enough time to make a move and escape from the Whistling man, revealing some hard-to-swallow truths.

The next call comes from a girl named Casey. She informs you that her friend, Jason, was stabbed by the Whistling Man and needs immediate medical help. Once the nurse gives you the instructions, you need to save Jason by relaying them to Casey, selecting the following options:

How is Jason?

Don’t touch the knife.

We need to secure the knife.

Use the cleaning rags.

Okay.

Any suggestions?

Following this, you have to make your way down through the offices to find someone skilled in first-aid. Speak with Peggy through the intercom, and then select the following options:

He’s going into shock.

Elevate Jason’s legs.

Apply an additional bandage.

Be strong for Jason.

John Hedges.

Someone’s been stabbed.

Interview with The Whistling Man – Save Teddy Gallows Jr., Forrest Nash, Peggy

The final objective to go after in Killer Frequency is to distract Dawn—the Whistling Man—for long enough so that the cops can move in and apprehend her. You need to head down to the basement first to turn the power back on, as a certain someone took it out.

Return up to the booth to find Peggy missing, and you are then greeted by the elusive Whistling Man, who will proceed to explain everything.

But as we said, you need to stall for time. To do that, you will have to try to keep the conversation with Teddy going for as long as possible.

I’ll do it.

I can do that.

Be honest, Teddy.

Whistling night, right?

Did you ask Ricky?

Just a prank?

How did you feel?

Who was under the mask?

How do you know?

Then why the cover up?

(Quick time event) He wasn’t a blip.

Answer the question.

You’ve been through hell.

The School Gym!

After selecting the final response, make sure you grab the birthday card off of Peggy’s desk. Simply keep it in your hands while the conversation continues and everything unfolds, causing you to save both Peggy and Forrest.

Not only that, but you have now saved everyone possible in Killer Frequency.

