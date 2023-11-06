Project New World Codes (October 2023) [Haze Piece]

Updated: November 6, 2023: Checked for new codes!

Project New World has become one of the most popular games to hit the platform of Roblox in some time. In the game, you set off on an adventure to the new world as either a pirate or a marine. The game has anime-style graphics and can be played with friends. The main objective of Project New World is to gather EXP and cash from completing quests across the game.

Whether you’re a veteran of Project New World or a beginner, you’re likely looking for some free rewards to aid you in your quests. Luckily, there are a few active promo codes that are currently working!

Below, you can see all of the working codes and the ones that have expired recently.

Project New World Codes (Haze Piece)

Currently, there are three active promo codes for Project New World, and all of them offer different rewards.

NEXT300KCOOL – Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund (New)

– Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund GEAR5TH – Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 10 Gems, and 1h x2 EXP (New)

– Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 10 Gems, and 1h x2 EXP 275KNEXTLETSGO – Redeem for +3 Race Spins, + 15 Gems, + Stat Refund (New)

– Redeem for +3 Race Spins, + 15 Gems, + Stat Refund 250KLETSGO – Redeem for x3 Race Spins, x15 Gems, and a Stat Refund

– Redeem for x3 Race Spins, x15 Gems, and a Stat Refund SHUTDOWN3 – Redeem for x2 EXP for 30 minutes

– Redeem for x2 EXP for 30 minutes SHUTDOWN2 – Redeem for x2 EXP for 30 minutes

– Redeem for x2 EXP for 30 minutes SHUTDOWN1 – Redeem for x2 EXP for 30 minutes

– Redeem for x2 EXP for 30 minutes 220KLIKES4CODE – Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund

– Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund DRAGONUPDATE23 – Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 20 Gems, 1 hour of x2 EXP

– Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 20 Gems, 1 hour of x2 EXP WOW190KFORNEXT – Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund

– Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund 160KLIKESFORNEXT – Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund

– Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund 145KLIKESFORNEXT – Redeem for 4 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund

– Redeem for 4 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund WOWZERS125K – Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and 1 Stat Refund

– Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and 1 Stat Refund GROUPONLY – Redeem for 10k Cash

– Redeem for 10k Cash LIKETHEGAME4MORE – Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 20 Gems, and 10k Cash

– Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 20 Gems, and 10k Cash FREEX2EXP – Redeem for 1 hour 2x XP

– Redeem for 1 hour 2x XP NEXT@115KLIKES – Redeem for 3 Spins, 10k Cash, and 10 Gems

– Redeem for 3 Spins, 10k Cash, and 10 Gems HAPPYNEWYEARS – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards NEXTCODEAT100K – two Spins, 10,000 Cash, and 10 Gems

– two Spins, 10,000 Cash, and 10 Gems THANKSFOR70K2023 – 30 Minutes of x2 EXP

In addition to those codes, there are five expired codes that stopped working recently. We’re putting these here so no player gets confused.

XMASUPDATE2022 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 20KLIKESCOOL – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 50KLIKESOMG – 15 Gems and two Spins

– 15 Gems and two Spins 100KFOLLOWS – 30 Minutes of x2 EXP

– 30 Minutes of x2 EXP RELEASEYT – Free Rewards

To redeem any one of these codes, all you need to do is launch Project New World and go to the main lobby screen. From there, click the “Menu” button and then click the Twitter icon, which is right above “Inventory.” Here, you will be able to enter any code into a text box and submit it, which will give you the reward associated with that code once you hit “Redeem.”