PlayStation to remove Studio Canal content in Austria and Germany

Purchased movies and shows will no longer be available at the end of August.

PlayStation users in Austria and Germany will no longer be able to view their purchases of Studio Canal films at the end of August.

PlayStation released a statement to users in certain territories that revealed that movies by Studio Canal will no longer be available for purchase or viewing. This statement was posted on the PlayStation website for both Germany and Austria, revealing the upcoming changes.

“As of August 31, 2022, due to our evolving licensing agreements with content providers, you will no longer be able to view your previously purchased Studio Canal content and it will be removed from your video library.

The act will remove movies that were already purchased from users’ libraries and PlayStation does not seem to be offering a refund or compensation. Studio Canal content will be removed as of Aug. 31, according to the notice, meaning that users still have close to two months before their movies and shows are removed. Studio Canal has produced several moves over the years, including Nanny McPhee, Cold Pursuit, Love Actually and Paddington.

This decision comes after Sony announced that PlayStation will no longer sell or rent out movies in March 2021. At the time, there were over 300 Studio Canal titles available on the store. Now, those who did purchase one of these 300 titles will no longer be able to access them despite Sony’s initial promise that content already purchased will remain in the libraries of users. But for users located in Austria and Germany, the Studio Canal content will be removed on Aug. 31 without much compensation from Sony.