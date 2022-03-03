Nintendo Switch Sports data-miner claims to find what could be upcoming modes

In code claiming to be from the game, a data-miner found references to Dodgeball and Basketball.

Nintendo Switch Sports is gearing up to launch later this year and data-miners have already been snooping around in the game’s files and believe to have uncovered what could be future game mode additions.

In a post by a Twitter user who claims to have data-mined the game, code can be seen referring to two game modes that haven’t yet been announced for the game: Dodgeball, and Basketball.

Another interesting thing found while datamining Switch Sports, the game references both "Basketball" and "Dodgeball" alongside the other playable sports. Could very well just be scrapped content, but mayyybe a potential future update? pic.twitter.com/mJb4SbaYM4 — Jack (@Wipeoutjack7) March 2, 2022

As the data-miner says, these modes could be from an earlier build of the game and have since been scrapped. While this wouldn’t be unlikely, they could also be the groundwork for modes set to come with future updates or DLC.

Nintendo Switch Sports is set to bring back popular modes from Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort while also adding some new games like Soccer, Volleyball, and Badminton.

Nintendo has held its first test weekend for the upcoming titles that gave players a chance to test out Tennis, Bowling, and Chambara (Sword Fighting). Those who took part in the test weren’t allowed to share any of the footage so it isn’t clear how these modes functioned in the test.

The game was first announced at Nintendo Direct earlier this year and is set to launch in stores on April 29, 2022.