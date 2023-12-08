Is Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox Game Pass?

Black Myth: Wukong is deeply rooted in Chinese mythology, revolving around Wukong and his iconic story, Journey to the West, which is considered to be one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. With so much hype building for Black Myth, one question on everyone’s minds is: will it be on Xbox Game Pass?

Will Black Myth: Wukong be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Black Myth: Wukong is frightfully stunning. Image via Game Science

Black Myth: Wukong will release on Aug. 20, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. It is still unknown if it will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one or if it will be available at all. However, we will update this article if they reveal more details on Black Myth: Wukong. And if it does become available on Xbox Game Pass.

At the time of writing, the official cost for the game has not been revealed. However, you can wishlist it now on Steam and Epic Games store.

What is Black Myth: Wukong?

In Black Myth: Wukong, you’ll be playing as Wukong, the destined one, who must endure challenges and marvels in a world where you’ll uncover new sights and beings with every step. And, of course, it will be heavily inspired by ancient Chinese mythology.

As the destined one, you’ll journey across beautiful landscapes and undergo the tale featured in the Journey of the West. One of the best features of this game is its epic and uncharted adventures, where you’ll encounter formidable foes who will put you through the wringer as each has unique strengths and abilities. As the legend himself, surrendering is never an option.

You will learn new staff techniques that can be combined with weapons, spells, and abilities, which should help you defeat your foes in a way that suits your style.

Hopefully, Black Myth: Wukong will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.