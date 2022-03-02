How to fix ‘Unable to Summon Cooperator’ error in Elden Ring

There are a few different reasons you might not be able to summon allies.

Playing alongside friends is one of the best features of Elden Ring. If you’re struggling on a boss or simply want to quest alongside allies you can drop down a summoning sign or bring in a friend’s help via their own.

This process is extremely simple but it doesn’t always work exactly as planned. Sometimes players will encounter an Elden Ring error that stops them from bringing in help, be it from a friend or a volunteering stranger.

If you’ve been having these issues then there are a few things you’ll want to consider before contacting support. Here are a few different reasons why you may not be able to summon allies.

How to fix “Unable to Summon Cooperator” error

Image via FromSoftware

There are a variety of reasons why you may be getting the prompt “Unable to Summon Cooperator” but it isn’t always due to an error.

May times when this occurs it is due to someone else having summoned the same operator before you. If you’re in a busy area like outside of a boss battle where many other people are looking to recruit help, it simply comes down to the first summons. If you attempt to do so on a signal of someone who is currently summoned elsewhere, the prompt will occur.

Other times, however, it can be an error.

Network problems are a big reason too. If you think this is the case, simply check your network connection. If all appears fine and the errors continue, it may be a server issue on FromSoftware’s end. You’ll need to wait for the problem to be fixed.