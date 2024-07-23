How long is Nobody Wants to Die?

If you want to become the top detective but you’re wondering just how much time you need to dedicate to the craft to solve this dystopian noir mystery by yourself, then here’s how long it takes to beat Nobody Wants to Die.

Nobody Wants to Die game length

A breath-taking view. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nobody Wants to Die is a four- to six-hour narrative-rich experience. Puzzles and exploration (albeit rather limited) make this game easy to digest when it comes to its core gameplay and running time.

Predominately a walking simulator with dialogue choices, you’re tasked to piece this mystery together and work out the serial killer’s identity. Your time may exceed the four hour mark, especially if you’re looking to unlock all trophies or witness every ending.

With a somewhat complex story, it is highly recommended you replay this game to get all four endings. Experiencing the conclusion (without seeing the good ending) will likely leave you with more questions than answers. It’s only after watching all four endings that the cases James solved start to make sense and the identity of the killer can be confirmed (rather than theorized).

Nobody Wants to Die is a unique experience that makes you second guess yourself for every choice you make in the hunt for the best ending this mystery game has to offer. The noir mystery set in 2329’s New York includes great voice acting, rich dialogue, and exciting, grungy yet gorgeous settings that are impressive from the start to the very finish. It may leave you scratching your head at times, but the dialogue and overarching story are enough to keep you captivated throughout its short runtime.

