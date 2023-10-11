Ghostrunner 2 countdown: Exact time and start date

We’re just over two weeks out from Ghostrunner 2 releasing on Oct. 26, which means it is officially socially acceptable to begin never shutting up about your excitement for the game.

Ghostrunner 2 is a direct sequel to the first game. Maybe you’ve been patiently waiting since Ghostrunner, or maybe you’re new to the series after finishing Phantom Liberty and pining for more cyber-gore. Either way, it’s time to start marking your calendars.

We don’t have exact specifics about the release times for Ghostrunner 2 and whether it will be time zone or platform specific, or one global launch. What we do know is that at present, Oct. 26 is the release date, and it’s likely that the game will be available at midnight of Oct. 26, if not a few hours earlier depending on your time zone.

Currently, the demo for Ghostrunner 2 is available now on all platforms, and great news—it’s 100 percent free. You can burn through the demo in a day or try to ration it over the next few weeks…it’s not our place to judge.

Time to get hyped. Screenshot via One More Level

Ghostrunner 2 countdown

Since we don’t know the exact time that Ghostrunner 2 is going to release yet, this timer is set for midnight on Oct. 26.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 2 : 0 : 0 8 : 2 3 : 3 3

Ghostrunner 2 time zones

One More Level hasn’t revealed their plans for exact release times yet, but this section will be updated as soon as we know more. The developer is based in Poland, which runs on CEST (do what you will with that information).

Usually, developers tend to consider the whole globe when planning release times rather than just their local country or time zone. We’re expecting to see exact release times that accommodate players everywhere.

If you pre-order the Brutal Edition of Ghostrunner 2, you will receive 48 hours of early access, meaning you’ll be able to play the game on or around Oct. 24.

