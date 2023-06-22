Best XDefiant factions, ranked

Ubsioft’s XDefiant is finally here, and with it comes a slightly different take on the FPS arena genre. Similar to its competitors Overwatch and VALORANT, XDefiant allows you to select a faction, with your choice determining your character’s design and ability set.

At the time of writing, there are five factions in XDefiant: Cleaners, Phantoms, Libertad, Echelon, and DedSec. Each faction caters to a different playstyle and some are better suited for some game modes than others.

But which one is the best all-around faction to play in XDefiant?

The best XDefiant factions, in order

5) DedSec

Hack the planet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The DedSec faction is all about shutting down the opponent’s abilities. From stunning enemies with the Spiderbot, to hacking and controlling an enemy’s tech, and preventing other factions from deploying their abilities—there’s certainly a place for the DedSec faction.

However, in a casual setting or playing solo, the class feels quite weak. The AoE of the Hijack ability feels quite small and leaves you vulnerable for a short moment, the Spiderbot has woefully low hit points, and it takes so long to unlock the Lockout Ultra that it just doesn’t have the impact it really should.

In a high-level ranked format, DedSec could be incredibly effective—but only in the right hands and with a team to back them up.

4) Cleaners

Burn baby burn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cleaners are in a niche spot in XDefiant. With the AoE effects of the Incinerator Drone and Firebomb, Cleaners are an essential part of teams taking on singular objectives in game modes like Escort or Occupy. And while sniper rifles are normally one-hit to the body, the extra burn damage from Cleaners’ passive Incendiary Rounds can sometimes net you a kill.

But, with high cooldown timers and a larger player hitbox, the faction struggles in a straight-up gunfight and their explosive capabilities can be heard across the map, drawing extra enemy attention.

Don’t let this stop you, though—if big bangs and loud booms are what you seek, the Cleaner is right up your alley.

3) Phantoms

Armor up and take to the frontline. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The top three factions sit head and shoulders above the previous two, in our opinion. The Phantoms are an extremely versatile class in XDefiant. The Blitz Shield lets you get up close and personal with enemies, while the Mag Barrier is arguably one of the best abilities, giving you temporary cover which your teammates can shoot through.

The Hardened passive lets you tank that one extra bullet which can definitely mean the difference between life and death, and while you won’t get to use your Ultra often, the Aegis plasma shield essentially locks down an area of the map for you and your team to take a stand from.

The Phantoms are in a solid spot early on in XDefiant and are a great faction for team-oriented objectives.

2) Libertad

Stay in the fight just that little bit longer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One early XDefiant mechanic players are coming to grips with is a longer delay between exiting a firefight and having their passive health regeneration kick in. Not so with the Libertad, who not only recover health faster but also heal allies passively around them. Between the BioVida Boost on a short cooldown and the Espíritu de Libertad passive, allies nearby can remain engaged in a gunfight just that little bit longer, giving you the edge.

There’s nothing like taking on an opponent in a fight, taking cover, and activating your BioVida Boost then swinging out with full health to catch an opponent unawares. The Libertad faction ability kit has saved me numerous times already and I’m sure it will continue to keep me and the squad alive.

1) Echelon

Ghosts in the night. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I mean, it’s stealth and invisibility, what do you want me to say? The Echelon faction is by far the most popular I’ve seen in XDefiant and for good reason.

The Low Profile passive trait keeps you off the minimap at all times, meaning players can slip in and out of engagements at will without detection. The Digital Ghillie Suit favors a solo playstyle and gives you near-perfect invisibility on a short cooldown, meaning you’ll be able to execute flanks unseen.

Prefer to help your team out in other ways? The Intel Suit sends out a periodic sonar wave, revealing enemy locations on your HUD. Throw on the Sonar Goggles ultra for what is essentially a short-term wallhack, and you become the ultimate hunter.

Even the outfits are great—decked out in low-profile black stealth gear and a pair of cool night vision goggles? The Echelon faction is easily the best and most popular faction in XDefiant at the moment, especially for solo players.

