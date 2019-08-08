More Fortnite: Battle Royale challenges have just become available with the Spray and Pray weekly set. Players who own the premium Battle Pass of season X already have it unlocked and available to complete.

One of the challenges asks players to spray a fountain, a junkyard crane, and a Vending Machine. Despite sounding like an easy task, this challenge can take a bit longer than normal because of the Vending Machines, which spawn in specific areas of the map but have a chance of not spawning. The other two objects are fixed, environmental, and non-interactable, except if you want to destroy them.

Remember to queue up for a Fortnite game mode that’s not Creative or Playground since you can’t progress through challenges in them. Any other mode will do, regardless if they’re competitive, default, or limited-time modes.

Here’s where to find these three objects.

Fountain

Screengrab via Epic Games

There are two fountains at Mega Mall: One at the center of the mall and another in the parking lot. Spraying either of these will do.

Junkyard crane

Screengrab via Epic Games

There’s a junkyard crane at Junk Junction. It’s easy to spot it since it’s a huge vehicle.

Vending Machine

Screengrab via Epic Games

Vending Machines are the ones you interact with to get items or guns. They have a chance of spawning in every named location, and if you’re lucky, you can drop at Junk Junction and find one there.