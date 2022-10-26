Smash the pumpkins, then get out of there.

Fortnite has brought back the Halloween-themed Fortnitemares once again, providing players with spooky thrills and extra challenges. Past quests have had players fight zombie chickens and haunted furniture, with more releasing each day up to Halloween. Today’s quest invites players to shoot jack-o’-lanterns from a distance, so they can get away before anyone sees.

There are plenty of jack-o’-lanterns spread across the island, so you’re likely to run into plenty across your games. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find and destroy jack-o’-lanterns with a ranged weapon in Fortnite.

Where to destroy jack-o’-lanterns with a ranged weapon in Fortnite

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

There are jack-o’-lanterns littered all across Fortnite’s map, according to this map provided by Fortnite.gg. You can find jack-o’-lanterns at the following locations:

One at Willow’s Haunt northwest of the Reality Tree

One at the Scratch Pad west of the Reality Tree

Four in different houses at Greasy Grove

One south of Flutter Barn

One east of Chonker’s Speedway

One on the south tip of the island under Chonker’s Speedway

One at the house north of Chonker’s Speedway

Two southeast of Fort Jonesy

Four at different houses at Fort Jonesy

Three at the houses on the eastern islands of Herald’s Sanctum

One at the houses northeast, north, and northwest of Lustrous Lagoon

Two at houses on the east side of Shiny Sound

One at the house with a maze northwest of Shiny Sound

With the abundance of jack-o’-lanterns across the island, it shouldn’t be a problem to get the five you need to complete the quest. Just start with a larger POI and then move on to the smaller houses on the edges of the map that few players will have visited.

That’s all you need to know about how to destroy jack-o’-lanterns with a ranged weapon in Fortnite.