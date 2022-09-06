Portals almost came to Fortnite twice, according to data miner

Fortnite has gone from a standard battle royale to an ever-evolving platform that allows players and creators to live out their wildest dreams on the island. Epic Games is the ultimate creator, adding new events and items to the game every two weeks. But come content for the battle royale eventually gets scrapped or pushed to a later date, and it looks like portals are one of those features.

According to Fortnite data miner and content creator HYPEX, who shared concept art from Epic employee Brèlan Gale, the devs have been working on functioning portals since at least Chapter Two, season five. That season held the focus on the Zero Point and the portals would’ve likely been some version of Zero Point energy manifestation.

Seems like Epic had a portals feature planned for Ch2S5. They were also working on one this season for Reality Saplings but it probably got delayed again. (Concept by Epic Employee "Brèlan Gale", Thanks @SentinelCentral for pointing this out) pic.twitter.com/ZDonnU8lTY — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 6, 2022

HYPEX also said that Epic was working on the portal feature for this season as well, likely tying in with the Reality Saplings and their Zero Point energy consumption. In both depictions in the tweet, the portals look like fairly standard round gateways that will allow the player to go from one place to another. There are included drawings of the progression of the opening and closing of the portals.

The purple variation definitely looks like the Zero Point energy that you can see emanating from the island and water sources. While this is pretty to look at, it could be that there are dangerous consequences starting next season. Whether or not portals will make an appearance is yet to be seen, but it would make for a perfect crossover for Valve’s Portal series.

While we haven’t seen portals in Fortnite yet, it seems that the developers have been working on them for the last few years. The mechanic could have easily been scrapped or fans might see it again in a future update.