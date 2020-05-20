Nintendo Switch could be getting a new exclusive Fortnite skin soon | Dot Esports

Fortnite players on the Nintendo Switch could be the recipients of an exclusive new skin soon, according to new data-mined information.

Consistent Fortnite data miner HYPEX found new evidence of a potential Nintendo skin in the game’s files after the new 12.60 update last night.

There might be an upcoming Nintendo Exclusive cosmetic/skin, this new ID got added (via: @ShiinaBR)



"Cosmetics.Source.Platform.Nintendo" — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 20, 2020

The file ID simply says “Cosmetics.Source.Platform.Nintendo” in the leak, so there’s not much information to go on. But certain things can be extrapolated from the filename. “Cosmetics” and “Nintendo” is enough to get people excited for another new Switch skin.

In October 2018, Nintendo got the Double Helix outfit and cosmetic pack as part of a Switch Fortnite console bundle. Since then, there have been other console-exclusive skins for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The Double Helix bundle came with the outfit, a harvesting tool, a glider, and 1,000 V-Bucks. If Nintendo gets a new skin, it’s unknown whether it’ll be a free offer or a paid bundle.

Image via Nintendo

For now, those who enjoy playing Fortnite on the go with their Switch have reason to be excited until any confirmation of a new skin comes from Epic.