How to refer a friend in Fortnite and get the free Xander skin

Fortnite is more fun with friends, and Epic Games is looking for ways to incentivize players to invite more of their buddies to the game. The developer launched the Refer a Friend 2022 program, allowing Fortnite fans to invite their friends to try out the game and earn rewards in the process.

Players can unlock a total of five cosmetic rewards through the Refer a Friend Program. While the first couple of cosmetics will be tied to easy challenges, the Xander skin may take some time to unlock.

How can you refer a friend in Fortnite to unlock the free Xander skin?

Head over to Fortnite’s official Refer a Friend website.

Log into your Fortnite/Epic Games account.

Invite your friends to play Fortnite.

Ask your friends to accept your invitation and create an account.

Once your friends log into Fortnite, invite them to a lobby and start completing challenges to unlock rewards.

Here are all the challenges that you can complete with your friends and the rewards attached to them.

Add a Fortnite friend – Double Draw spray

Play one game with your referee/friend – Immortal Oasis wrap

Place in the top 10 six times with your referee/friend – Oasis Wind back bling

Eliminate 45 enemies with your referee/friend – Oasis Wind pickaxe

Gain 60 levels on your own and wait for your friend to also gain 60 levels – Xander skin

You can start completing these challenges by inviting your friend from the referral program to a lobby and queueing up for a duo/trio/squads match. Only the last challenge can be completed alone.