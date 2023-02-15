How to increase Heat Level in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games partially thanks to the game’s willingness to add new mechanics and events at the drop of the hat. One of these new mechanics as part of the Most Wanted event is that players have a Heat Level that’s represented in the top right of the screen. When the heat level goes up, players will see the Cold-Blooded Guards becoming more hostile.

Players who are able to fight the Heat and get through to the vaults will be awarded a good amount of Infamy. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to increase your Heat Level in Fortnite.

What’s the best way to increase your Heat Level in Fortnite?

There are a number of ways to increase your Heat Level, with most of them coming from just playing the game. Once you begin fighting enemies, you’ll see the fire icons begin to fill up, signifying that you’re gaining more notoriety for your actions. Once the first fire icon is filled up, any Cold-Blooded Guards will begin to shoot you on sight. There are also benefits, including:

Heat Level One: Eliminated opponents drop more Gold Bars

Eliminated opponents drop more Gold Bars Heat Level Two: Movement speed is increased by 15 percent and the player will regenerate up to 100 health out of combat.

Movement speed is increased by 15 percent and the player will regenerate up to 100 health out of combat. Heat Level Three: Movement speed is increased by 20 percent and the player will regenerate up to 100 health and 50 shields out of combat.

Movement speed is increased by 20 percent and the player will regenerate up to 100 health and 50 shields out of combat. Heat Level Four: Movement speed is increased by 25 percent and the player will regenerate up to 100 health and 100 shields out of combat.

There are also more official ways to raise your Heat Level, and that includes using the payphones located at major POIs to raise it manually. This will cost gold, but it allows you to raise your Heat Level without having to worry about fighting enemies or the Cold-Blooded Vault’s guards.

That’s all the information you need to know about how to increase your Heat Level in Fortnite.