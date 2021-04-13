Here are the challenges for weeks 5 and 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

Fortnite players are getting ready for yet another week of Chapter Two, season six. While weeks may not mean much to players who don’t stress over maxing their battle passes, they’ll be a blessing in disguise for those who are looking to unlock all the tiers.
The challenges for the fifth and sixth weeks of the current Fortnite season were leaked ahead of time by iFireMonkey, a reputable data miner within the community. As the weeks kick off, Fortnite players will be able to start grinding toward completing a handful of epic quests and legendary challenges.
Here are all the quests for weeks five and six of Fortnite Chapter Two, season six.
Chapter Two, season six, week five challenges
- Deal damage with SMGs (0/1000) – 24,000 XP
- Drive from Sweaty Sands to Colossal Crops without leaving the vehicle – 24,000 XP
- Get two second of airtime in a vehicle (0/2) – 24,000 XP
- Legendary Quest – collect bars (1000,2000,3000,4000,5000) – 35,000 XP to 24,500 XP
- Maintain a speed of 65 or greater for four seconds in a vehicle – 24,000 XP
- Modify vehicles with off-road tires (0/3) – 24,000 XP
- Search Ammo Boxes (0/5) – 24,000 XP
- Use a campfire – 24,000 XP
Chapter Two, season six, week six challenges
- Complete Bounties (0/3) – 24,000 XP
- Complete the swimming time trial at Weeping Woods or Coral Castle (0/1) – 24,000 XP
- Hit an enemy from 50 meters or greater with a bow – 24000 XP
- Legendary Quest – deal damage with makeshift weapons (2500,5000,7500,10000, 12500) – 35,000 XP to 24,500 XP.
- Open Safes (0/3) – 24,000 XP
- Reach max shields in different matches (0/3) – 24,000 XP
- Stay within 20 meters of a player for 3 seconds while wearing a prop disguise (0/3) – 24,000 XP
- Visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse – 24,000 XP