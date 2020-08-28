Fortnite leak reveals new Panther Monument POI | Dot Esports

The latest leak from Fortnite chapter two, season four, could signal that the Black Panther will be making an appearance soon.

Well-known Fortnite leaker HYPEX has uncovered a new landmark named Panther Monument on the newest map. With the ongoing Marvel collaboration, it’s likely a reference to the King of Wakanda, the Black Panther.

A landmark called "PantherMonument" will be at this place at some point pic.twitter.com/eF8RnzebjJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 27, 2020

This location could eventually become part of Black Panther’s awakening challenges. Several of the Marvel skins in the new Battle Pass requires players to go to specific locations and emote, which will grant new powers or an alternate style for the character.

Black Panther is a crucial member of Marvel’s Avengers, and will likely bring with him the military might of the immensely technologically advanced Wakanda to the Fortnite island.

With Captain America likely to make an appearance as well, Fortnite fans might soon get their hands on some much needed leadership to ensure that Fortnite will survive the upcoming invasion from big bad Galactus.