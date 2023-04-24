Fortnite Crew subscribers set for major Rocket League reward, according to leaks

Epic Games has been expanding its online services in recent years, bringing games like Rocket League and Fall Guys to the Epic Games Launcher. New partnerships between the companies have allowed for crossovers between the hectic car game and Epic’s flagship, Fortnite. Now it seems Epic is looking to encourage Fortnite players to play Rocket League, offering a free battle pass for the Crew subscription.

This monthly subscription costs $11.99 before taxes and fees, usually providing you with the season’s battle pass, a new cosmetic set, and 1,000 V-Bucks. A new leak posted by data miner Shiina seems to state that you can also expect to get the current Rocket League battle pass as soon as April 26.

FORTNITE CREW X ROCKET LEAGUE



Current Crew members will receive the Rocket League Battle Pass for the current season tomorrow!



(Thanks to @MrThiib for sending me the image in DMs!) pic.twitter.com/W22Y79dgVp — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 24, 2023

The text is in Spanish and it seems to reference a Rocket League futbal-esque club called “Club de Fortnite.” The text underneath the Rocket Pass Premium title gives more information about how players who sign up for the current Crew pass in Fortnite will be able to receive the current Rocket Pass Premium battle pass, which is currently active until June 7.

The Rocket Pass Premium seems like it runs for about $10, so you’re getting that additional value on top of everything that comes with the Crew subscription. New subscribers who already have the battle pass are eligible for a one-time refund of 950 V-Bucks for that part of the program, in addition to the 1,000 on the pay date.

It’s unclear if this will be a recurring benefit or if it’s just a one-off meant to get players interested in Rocket League. Regardless, you’ll be able to get the new premium pass in just a couple of days.