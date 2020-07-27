You can earn an exclusive Fortnite weapon wrap by watching Diplo's Party Royale concert this weekend | Dot Esports

Diplo will close out his summer residency inside of Fortnite’s Party Royale this Friday, July 31 with a set called Diplo Presents: Higher Ground, Epic announced today.

To celebrate, Epic is releasing a new wrap for those who enjoy the festivities—or for anyone who hops on Fortnite to play some games over the weekend.

ℙ𝕣𝕖𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕖 𝕥𝕠 𝔸𝕤𝕔𝕖𝕟𝕕@diplo Presents: Higher Ground is coming to the Main Stage on July 31st at 2 PM ET.



Don’t miss his last summer residency!https://t.co/SIjZx3rpDO pic.twitter.com/OnPQAEe1vN — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 27, 2020

The Afterparty Wrap will be granted for free to all players in Fortnite who are in the game any time from Thursday, July 30 at 7pm CT until Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7pm CT.

The wrap is music-reactive, meaning it’ll react and animate according to music, like the songs that play with emotes or Diplo’s set itself.

All of these cosmetics will be in the itemshop on Thursday, July 30 at 8 PM ET! pic.twitter.com/fNehKXeB5E — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2020

The store will be full of new cosmetics to mark the event, too. On July 30, the new Envision outfit will hit the shop, alongside the music-reactive Back Scratcher back bling and Light Knives pickaxe. The new Party Diva, Party MVP, and Party Star outfits will also hit the store and be music-reactive.

The party rages on in Fortnite this weekend, so be sure not to miss it or whatever else Party Royale has in store this summer.