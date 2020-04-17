Cable, Domino, and Psylocke X-Force skins available now in Fortnite | Dot Esports

You can now form a full squad of X-Men in Fortnite. Deadpool has been joined by Cable, Domino, and Psylocke with a skin bundle available now.

The X-Force team is the next in line in Marvel’s long partnership with Fortnite, which began two years ago with the Infinity Gauntlet event. The Avengers can now team up with the X-Men for the perfect Marvel mash-up in the game.

Powered by a shrouded past, a twisted future, and a whole lot of luck.



We’ve called in Psylocke, Cable, and Domino to show you how it’s done 😎 Get the X-Force Bundle in-game now! pic.twitter.com/H4ClXlkYY8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 17, 2020

Each character gets their own harvesting tool and back bling—and they’re all incredibly suited to their personality. Psylocke gets a psi-blade, Cable gets a giant axe hammer, and Domino gets two daggers. Psylocke has her own glider, too.

Each skin can be purchased individually for 1,500 V-Bucks, but all three are bundled together for 3,000 V-Bucks to make one nice bargain—effectively three skins for the price of two.

The harvesting tools are bundled together as well for 2,500 V-Bucks total. Otherwise, Psylocke’s is 1,200 V-Bucks and the other two are available for 800 V-Bucks each.

These items will likely be limited-time offers that won’t come back for a long time, if ever. Make sure to snag them this weekend before they disappear.