Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn release countdown: Exact start time and date

If you’re looking for a Soulslike adventure with a gripping storyline, look no further than Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.

You play as Nor Vanek, a Coalition army member looking to defeat the old gods, as the fate of humanity depends on her survival. She uses a combination of flintlock weapons and melee attacks, which keeps the combat engaging. She is accompanied by Enki, a mysterious creature with magical powers who helps her defeat foes in the open world.

This intriguing game is right around the corner but hasn’t quite launched yet. Here is everything you need to know about Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn‘s release date.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn start time and release date

Dynamic combat to keep your adrenaline levels high. Image via A44 Games

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn releases on July 18, 2024, likely at 12am CT. The developers have stuck to the date, but there is no official confirmation on the specific hour yet, so we can assume it should come out at midnight for most players. If you’ve already purchased the game, then you can preload it to start playing the moment it goes live on the servers or Game Pass.

We have set the countdown timer below for 12am CT on Thursday, July 18. The start time of this release might vary depending on last-minute changes, and if that is the case, we’ll update the countdown timer to reflect this.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn release countdown

As you progress through the game, you should have multiple encounters with the Army of the Dead, the story’s main antagonists. While playing a Soulslike title might feel daunting to many, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn has three difficulties that allow players to enjoy the game at whatever pace without breaking a sweat.

