Here's what you need to know about voice chat in MultiVersus.

MultiVersus is the an amazing platform fighter developed by Player First Games and Warner Brothers Studios. It sports Warner Bros.’ classic cast of characters like Bugs Bunny and Batman and pits them against one another in a match of pure and chaotic proportions.

Players have been getting their hands dirty and down to the nitty gritty learning all the ins and outs of each and every character and communicating with their competition by comboing, emoting, and toasting left and right.

As many users play with their friends and family across the copper wires, though, people are wondering if there are voice chat capabilities in MultiVersus.

Does MultiVersus have voice chat?

While using combos, emotes, and toast as a means to send a message to another player in game, players are looking to also use their words to get their point across, or just to chat with other players.

Unfortunately, MultiVersus does not have voice chat and it appears that there are no current plans to add the feature in the near future. It is underwhelming to hear, but that does not mean that the game will never offer the capability.

It’s important to remember that the game is still currently in the open-beta stages of its lifespan, and there is plenty of time for Player First Games and Warner Brothers to add to the great foundation they’ve already laid.

As of right now, players looking to communicate with teammates and others while in the game must do so with third-party avenues like Xbox Live or Playstation Network party chats, Discord, Teamspeak, or other third-party applications.