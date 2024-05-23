Meat cooking in Fallout 76.
What to do with Prime Meat in Fallout 76

It's Meat Week in the Appalachia Wastelands.
It’s Meat Week in the Appalachian wasteland and it might be the first time for many players since the Fallout TV show. This limited-time event brings several tasks to complete and the opportunity to participate in a super mutant BBQ cookout.

What can you do with Prime Meat in Fallout 76?

The Prime Meat pan in Fallout 76.
The most nuclear BBQ of Fallout. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Every 15 minutes, you can participate in the Primal Cuts event at three out of six different regions in Fallout 76, each determining the difficulty of the event. The Prime Meat you receive from clearing the waves of Prime Creatures needs to be delivered to Graham during the actual cookout.

You’ll see the “Event: Graham’s Meat-Cook” event notification pop-up on the upper right corner of the screen with your active missions with a countdown timer announcing the cookout will begin. The cookout takes place every hour, so you have to be around when the clock hits the start of a new hour.

We recommend collecting at least 15 pieces of Prime Meat before heading to the cookout. Besides the reward for making a great event for Graham, you’ll receive stat bonuses for delivering Prime Meat.

Rewards for completing Graham’s Meat-cook event

Graham in Fallout 76 during Meat Week.
There are more than farts as rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Prime Meat can be added to Graham’s meat grill in stacks of five and the number of stacks you add influences the amount of bonuses you get after the cookout is done for 15 minutes. Here are the bonuses you receive during Meat Week in Fallout 76 for the Prime Meat:

  • One Prime Meat stack: mild meat sweats and hunger does not decay.
  • Two Prime Meat stacks: meat sweats, hunger does not decay, and +15 max HP.
  • Three Prime Meat stacks: strong meat sweats, hunger does not decay, +30 max HP, and +five percent XP.

Meat sweats is a condition you can only get in Fallout 76 by contributing with Prime Meat. They are fart auras released if you take damage—just a little joke for partaking in so much meat—but the other bonuses are useful.

You also receive rewards for helping in the cookout in other ways and making it a successful event by cleaning rotten leftovers, playing an instrument, extinguishing bushfires, and other activities. You’ll see if you’re making progress by checking the event bar in the upper right corner of the screen. Here are the possible rewards you’ll receive if you complete the Graham’s Meat-Cook event:

  • 300 to 500XP
  • 40 to 80 bottle caps
  • Three Treasury Notes
  • A Legendary weapon or armor
  • Meat Week-themed apparel
  • Treasury Notes
  • Plans

The plans are the most exciting part of the rewards; they can include old and new plans added in 2024. Here’s the full list of item plans you can get as rewards for participating in Graham’s Meat-Cook during Meat Week in Fallout 76:

  • Pepper Shaker
  • Wilber McPigg Plushie
  • Peppino Pig Plushie
  • Bloody Rug
  • Bloody Curtain Door
  • Tenderizer Mods
  • Fossilized Megalonyx Torso
  • Fossilized Megalonyx Left Arm
  • Fossilized Megalonyx Left Leg
  • Fossilized Megalonyx Right Arm
  • Fossilized Megalonyx Right Leg
  • Megalonyx Display Rack
  • Fossilized Megalonyx Skull
  • Ground Meat Plushie
  • Rotted Ground Meat Plushie
  • Rib Plushie
  • Steak Plushie
  • Rotted Rib Plushie
  • Rotted Steak Plushie
  • Swarm of Flies
  • Wasteland Hunter Backpack
  • Cattle Flour Billboards
  • Weenie Wagon
  • Nuka Shank Knife
