Players flocking back to Fallout 4 face a big problem on Xbox

Players who are returning to explore the Wasteland in Fallout 4 are encountering a major issue on Xbox platforms, where achievements are currently unable to be unlocked.

The release of the Fallout TV series on Amazon has provided the Bethesda franchise with a new lease of life, resulting in the player count for Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 enjoying a surge.

We have a problem. Image via Bethesda

While Fallout 76 is the more recent release, Fallout 4 is widely seen as the better game. But players on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S are not getting their rewards for playing the game.

As identified by TrueAchievements, Fallout 4 achievements are not unlocking on Xbox platforms—an issue that is exclusive to the Microsoft console as achievements are available on Steam and the Windows version, while trophies are available on PlayStation.

Though the recent influx of players has raised awareness of the issue, it seems to be nothing new as the report suggests no achievements have been unlocked by a single Xbox player since March 30—over two weeks ago.

The reason for this bug is unknown but Bethesda is aware of the issue. A post on the Bethesda support forum says the devs are “currently investigating an issue where achievements are failing to unlock for Fallout 4 on Xbox.”

No time frame has been provided for a fix and it could be that achievements will remain unavailable on Xbox until the big Fallout 4 next-gen patch is released on April 25, which is now just over a week away, but that is just speculation.

It’s also unclear whether any fix will retrospectively unlock any achievements earned by players during the period where the bug has been present or if players will have to complete the requirements again—which would be an issue as it’d likely mean players will have to restart.

