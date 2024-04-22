Is Fallout: London on Xbox and PlayStation?

The Fallout franchise is picking up steam following the success of the Amazon Prime series, and attention has turned back to titles like Fallout 4, which is set for a huge mod in the form of Fallout: London.

Five years in the making, Fallout: London is a DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4 and is distinct from the base game, allowing players to explore a post-apocalyptic London and taking the franchise outside of the United States for the first time.

Excitement is rising for the release of Fallout: London. If you’re wondering whether you can enjoy the mod on Xbox or PlayStation, we’ve got the answer you’re looking for.

Is Fallout: London available on Xbox and PlayStation?

A whole new world. Image via Team FOLON

No, Fallout: London is not available for players on any Xbox or PlayStation platform. The mod is for PC only—and it’s unlikely the situation will change in the future.

On the official Fallout: London website, the developers behind the huge mod said they have no plans to bring it to any platform other than PC but that “specific standalone items may be released separately,”

In a video on Team FOLON’s official YouTube channel, where it was announced the release of Fallout: London will be delayed due to Fallout 4‘s next-gen update releasing on April 25, the reason for the omission of consoles was explained.

Project lead Dean Carter explained that “the mod is far too big” for release on consoles and is “currently standing around 30-40GB,” meaning “it’s just not going to fit” on those systems.

The situation is unlikely to change even anytime soon.

