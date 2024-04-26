Fallout Shelter cover image
Image via Sony
Category:
Fallout

How to heal Mr. Handy in Fallout Shelter

He's not handy if he's destroyed.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 08:33 pm

In Fallout Shelter, you can get a Mr. Handy Robot to venture into the Wastelands to collect caps, collect resources on their assigned vault level, and even protect your vault dwellers from threats. But as they can sustain damage, you may want to heal them because they’re so handy.

Puns aside, healing Mr. Handy isn’t as simple as giving them a Stimpak like any other vault dweller. Here’s how to heal Mr. Handy in Fallout Shelter.

How to heal Mr. Handy in Fallout Shelter, explained

A destroyed Mr. Handy robot in Fallout Shelter.
He’s not so handy if he’s destroyed. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda

You can’t heal Mr. Handy in Fallout Shelter because it is a robot and cannot use a Stimpak, which you’d use on a vault dweller so they could recover health if they were about to die.

As your Mr. Handy robot takes damage from external threats like Raiders and Deathclaws, its health will decline until it eventually hits zero. At this point, it will explode into pieces, which you’ll notice on the floor of your vault.

When you select the destroyed Mr. Handy, you will be given two options:

  1. Remove the destroyed Mr. Handy.
  2. Repair the destroyed Mr. Handy for 2,000 Caps.
Mr Handy robot needing repair in Fallout Shelter.
He’s worth the Caps it costs to repair him. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda

Because Mr. Handy is so helpful and getting one is based on luck or real-world money, the best option is to repair it for 2,000 Caps. But if you don’t have 2,000 Caps, your best bet is to leave his parts where they are, complete Wasteland missions, especially those that reward a lot of Caps, and repair it when you can afford to. 

The same applies to Snip Snip, the Mr. Handy robot from the Fallout TV questline. It too can attack enemies, explore the Wastelands, and collect resources. When it explodes, you can repair it for 2,000 Caps or remove it, which you probably don’t want to do because it’s an iconic character from the show and is a guaranteed Mr. Handy robot for your vault.

Whether you have a Mr. Handy or Snip Snip that needs healing, you can’t heal them. You must wait until they explode and repair them, which costs Caps. 

related content
Read Article Fallout 4 is breaking Steam records but the next-gen update is also breaking the game
Fallout 4 character is looking at Dogmeat
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Fallout 4 is breaking Steam records but the next-gen update is also breaking the game
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to get Ballistic Weave in Fallout 4
Tinker Tom in Fallout 4
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to get Ballistic Weave in Fallout 4
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to easily farm Adhesive in Fallout 4
A bottle of Adhesive in the Workshop inventory in Fallout 4.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to easily farm Adhesive in Fallout 4
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae Apr 25, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.