In Fallout Shelter, you can get a Mr. Handy Robot to venture into the Wastelands to collect caps, collect resources on their assigned vault level, and even protect your vault dwellers from threats. But as they can sustain damage, you may want to heal them because they’re so handy.

Recommended Videos

Puns aside, healing Mr. Handy isn’t as simple as giving them a Stimpak like any other vault dweller. Here’s how to heal Mr. Handy in Fallout Shelter.

How to heal Mr. Handy in Fallout Shelter, explained

He’s not so handy if he’s destroyed. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda

You can’t heal Mr. Handy in Fallout Shelter because it is a robot and cannot use a Stimpak, which you’d use on a vault dweller so they could recover health if they were about to die.

As your Mr. Handy robot takes damage from external threats like Raiders and Deathclaws, its health will decline until it eventually hits zero. At this point, it will explode into pieces, which you’ll notice on the floor of your vault.

When you select the destroyed Mr. Handy, you will be given two options:

Remove the destroyed Mr. Handy. Repair the destroyed Mr. Handy for 2,000 Caps.

He’s worth the Caps it costs to repair him. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda

Because Mr. Handy is so helpful and getting one is based on luck or real-world money, the best option is to repair it for 2,000 Caps. But if you don’t have 2,000 Caps, your best bet is to leave his parts where they are, complete Wasteland missions, especially those that reward a lot of Caps, and repair it when you can afford to.

The same applies to Snip Snip, the Mr. Handy robot from the Fallout TV questline. It too can attack enemies, explore the Wastelands, and collect resources. When it explodes, you can repair it for 2,000 Caps or remove it, which you probably don’t want to do because it’s an iconic character from the show and is a guaranteed Mr. Handy robot for your vault.

Whether you have a Mr. Handy or Snip Snip that needs healing, you can’t heal them. You must wait until they explode and repair them, which costs Caps.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more