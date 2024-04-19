Fallout Shelter cover image
How to get Snip Snip in Fallout Shelter

Do you really need Snip Snip though?
In Fallout Shelter, you can unlock many iconic characters from the hit television show Fallout, such as Lucy, The Ghoul, and Snip Snip, the Mr. Handy robot fascinated with fingers and saws. But don’t worry—he is pretty helpful in Fallout Shelter.

How to unlock Snip Snip in Fallout Shelter

Mr handy packs with a chance of snip snip dropping in fallout shelter
Purchasing the Mr. Handy packs is the pricier option. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda

You can unlock Snip Snip in Fallout Shelter by completing the Snipping Coupon quest or pulling for him in the Mr. Handy packs. Unfortunately, both options have pros and cons.

The Snipping Coupon quest is the sixth in the Fallout television series questline. It can be challenging to complete, and you have to complete the preceding questlines first as well. So, it takes time to reach this quest. However, you are guaranteed to get Snip Snip as a reward for completing it.

Tip:

The first quest in the Fallout TV series questline is A Pier Into The Future, where you unlock Lucy.

If you want Snip Snip, you can pull for him via the Mr. Handy robot packs in the store. But, as the Mr. Handy packs are store items, you must pay real-world money. In each pack, you have an eight percent chance of getting Snip Snip and a 92 percent chance of getting Mr. Handy, which means you may need to purchase a few packs to get him.

Regardless of how you get your Snip Snip in Fallout Shelter, it works like a regular Mr. Handy would: It can be placed outside the vault to collect Caps from the Wastelands or inside the vault, where it will gather resources for you. It’s important to note this character can take damage but can’t be healed. When it’s dead, you can spend 2,000 Caps to fix it (it will look a little different) or give it the good ol’ vault burial.

So, if you want to add Snip Snip to your Shelter vault, either continue enjoying the Fallout TV questline or test your luck with the Mr. Handy packs.

