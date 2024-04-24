How to get power armor in Fallout Shelter

Good armor is absolutely essential if you’re exploring the Wastelands in Fallout Shelter, so getting power armor is critical to your explorer’s survival. While you can get Legendary power armor through various means, you can also get the power armor worn by Maximus in the Fallout TV series.

How to get the Fallout TV show power armor in Fallout Shelter

The Fallout TV show questline has a Vault 33 TV icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda The Scarred Power Armor has incredible stats for questing. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda

To get the power armor suit worn by Maximus in the Fallout TV show, you must complete the eighth and final quest of the Power Struggle questline: Astronomical Aggression.

Completing this Fallout Shelter quest, which involves entering another vault and stopping the NCR leader from using the weapon, will reward you with the Scarred Power Armor, which is what Maximus’ power armor is called in this game.

Tip: You are guaranteed to get this Legendary Power Armor when you complete this quest.

How to get Legendary power armor in Fallout Shelter

It costs 1,200 Caps to build an Outfit Workshop. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda I picked this power armor up during a random Wasteland quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda

For all other power armor gear in Fallout Shelter, you can get this in three ways, including lunchboxes, quests, and the Outfit Crafting Station:

Pulled from the Vault-tec lunchboxes: These lunch boxes cost real-world money, but you have a 1.8 percent chance of pulling Legendary Armor, like power armor. But you could pull another type of legendary armor as well. Wasteland quests: During your Wasteland quests, you can pick up armor while exploring other vaults or as a reward for completing these quests. While you aren’t guaranteed to get power armor (unless it’s the quest reward), it is possible. Outfit Crafting Station: If you have the Legendary recipes and resources and have unlocked the Crafting Station, you can craft power armor suits. This option is the most challenging because you need to find legendary power armor blueprints and the resources necessary to craft the armor. You’ll need to make multiple Wasteland quest runs to find everything you need for this option.

If you need power armor, these are the four ways to get it in Fallout Shelter.

