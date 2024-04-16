Here’s the in-game stats for all Fallout’s TV show main characters

After the release of Fallout’s TV series, Bethesda launched a major update to their mobile game, Fallout Shelter. It features the main characters of season one, and now we can take a glimpse at their stats.

In almost every Fallout game, before you embark on the adventure, you have to assign your stats in the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. tree. There are seven attributes: Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck, with each of them starting at five. You have to assign five more points, and the TV show’s characters in Fallout Shelter stick to this idea.

Lucy, The Ghoul, Maximus, and Ma June were added to Fallout Shelter, and each of them excels in another stat. The resident of Vault 33 has Luck and Perception at seven, while The Ghoul specializes in Endurance, Charisma, and Agility, with seven in each of them as well. Here’s what the stats look like, by the courtesy of Kotaku.

Lucy Strength – 4 Perception – 7 Endurance – 6 Charisma – 5 Intelligence – 6 Agility – 5 Luck – 7

The Ghoul Strength – 5 Perception – 6 Endurance – 7 Charisma – 7 Intelligence – 4 Agility – 7 Luck – 4

Maximus Strength – 7 Perception – 6 Endurance – 6 Charisma – 5 Intelligence – 4 Agility – 7 Luck – 5

Ma June Strength – 5 Perception – 7 Endurance – 5 Charisma – 7 Intelligence – 6 Agility – 4 Luck – 6



There are a few nitpicks that could be made, like the fact that The Ghoul’s Intelligence of four seems a bit too small, given everything’s he’s been through in the series. Maximus, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be strong enough physically to have seven in that category, unless he’s in a Power Armor.

Either way, though, Bethesda seems to nail the stats these characters would have if they found themselves in any other Fallout game. I don’t think I’d like to play any of them, as I always aim to have high Intelligence, Charisma and Luck, and just talk my way out of every situation. But being able to expand the show and the Fallout universe in this way certainly has its own appeal.

