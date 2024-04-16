Lucy from the Fallout TV series stepping outside Vault 33 for the first time
Screenshot via Prime Video
Category:
Fallout

Here’s the in-game stats for all Fallout’s TV show main characters

They're S.P.E.C.I.A.L.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 12:14 pm

After the release of Fallout’s TV series, Bethesda launched a major update to their mobile game, Fallout Shelter. It features the main characters of season one, and now we can take a glimpse at their stats.

Recommended Videos

In almost every Fallout game, before you embark on the adventure, you have to assign your stats in the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. tree. There are seven attributes: Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck, with each of them starting at five. You have to assign five more points, and the TV show’s characters in Fallout Shelter stick to this idea.

A Fallout Shelter layout.
Your shelter can feature characters from the TV show. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lucy, The Ghoul, Maximus, and Ma June were added to Fallout Shelter, and each of them excels in another stat. The resident of Vault 33 has Luck and Perception at seven, while The Ghoul specializes in Endurance, Charisma, and Agility, with seven in each of them as well. Here’s what the stats look like, by the courtesy of Kotaku.

  • Lucy
    • Strength – 4
    • Perception – 7
    • Endurance – 6
    • Charisma – 5
    • Intelligence – 6
    • Agility – 5
    • Luck – 7
  • The Ghoul
    • Strength – 5
    • Perception – 6
    • Endurance – 7
    • Charisma – 7
    • Intelligence – 4
    • Agility – 7
    • Luck – 4
  • Maximus
    • Strength – 7
    • Perception – 6
    • Endurance – 6
    • Charisma – 5
    • Intelligence – 4
    • Agility – 7
    • Luck – 5
  • Ma June
    • Strength – 5
    • Perception – 7
    • Endurance – 5
    • Charisma – 7
    • Intelligence – 6
    • Agility – 4
    • Luck – 6

There are a few nitpicks that could be made, like the fact that The Ghoul’s Intelligence of four seems a bit too small, given everything’s he’s been through in the series. Maximus, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be strong enough physically to have seven in that category, unless he’s in a Power Armor.

Either way, though, Bethesda seems to nail the stats these characters would have if they found themselves in any other Fallout game. I don’t think I’d like to play any of them, as I always aim to have high Intelligence, Charisma and Luck, and just talk my way out of every situation. But being able to expand the show and the Fallout universe in this way certainly has its own appeal.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Fallout 76 beginner’s guide: 10 tips and tricks for surviving the Wasteland
Fallout 76 wasteland picture
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Fallout 76 beginner’s guide: 10 tips and tricks for surviving the Wasteland
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Players flocking back to Fallout 4 face a big problem on Xbox
Fallout 4 character is looking at Dogmeat
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Players flocking back to Fallout 4 face a big problem on Xbox
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 16, 2024
Read Article All Fallout games, ranked
Category: Fallout
Fallout
All Fallout games, ranked
Jorge Aguilar and others Jorge Aguilar and others Apr 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fallout 76 beginner’s guide: 10 tips and tricks for surviving the Wasteland
Fallout 76 wasteland picture
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Fallout 76 beginner’s guide: 10 tips and tricks for surviving the Wasteland
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Players flocking back to Fallout 4 face a big problem on Xbox
Fallout 4 character is looking at Dogmeat
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Players flocking back to Fallout 4 face a big problem on Xbox
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 16, 2024
Read Article All Fallout games, ranked
Category: Fallout
Fallout
All Fallout games, ranked
Jorge Aguilar and others Jorge Aguilar and others Apr 16, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.