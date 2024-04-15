‘National treasure’ Walton Goggins instantly wins over Fallout fans as super fun villain

Fallout fans are already calling Walton Goggins a “national treasure” days after the Amazon Prime adaption originally premiered because his acting as both The Man and the season’s breakout villain The Ghoul is phenomenal.

Recommended Videos

Cooper Howard, better known as The Ghoul, is one of the main protagonists in the Fallout series on Amazon Prime. From episode one, aptly named The End, viewers couldn’t help but be stunned by Goggins’ incredible acting, with one viewer suggesting they “genuinely thought he was there experiencing said horrors he is that good.”

This scene, and the build-up to it, was chilling. Image via Amazon Studios.

Fans loved not just his acting in the first episode but also the build-up and suspense surrounding the bomb dropping, which left them stunned and in awe of, as a viewer mentioned, all the “little hints of how bad sh*t has gotten […] really added to the sense of dread.“

Don’t read on if you’re not watching yet: There’ll be some Fallout spoilers from episode one on here.

When he shockingly reappears at the end of episode one as The Ghoul with his hugely drastic change of appearance, Fallout fans couldn’t help but love his ghastly appearance—even if they jokingly agreed he did look like a meme for “We’ve got Red Skull at home.“

Despite that, everyone agreed Goggins as The Ghoul helped sell the gaming adaptation because he was funny and sarcastic and had some of the best voice lines, like “Thou shalt get sidetracked by bullshit every time,” which had many players, like No_Willingness 20, laughing. My favorite, though, is “ass jerky don’t make itself.” It killed me.

But what makes him stand out as an incredible actor that everyone is enamored with is fans noticing how much fun he had playing the Fallout antihero. Many believed he was “loving every second of being a Ghoul.” And it’s true. In an interview with KFC Radio, posted on YouTube on April 11, just recently, the famed actor said he “loved it” and that it was “a f*cking joy to be a part of,” when referring to the show.

It’s not often shows based on games are so well received, but when they feature incredible actors like Goggins, who not only bring their characters to life and enhance the nostalgia for the series but also do it in a way that fans can tell how much he loves being The Ghoul, it’s clear why Goggins is considered an icon and a treasure.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more