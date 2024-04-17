How to farm Rubber in Fallout 76

Rubber is an important resource in Fallout 76 and it’s in your interest to have a good supply, or even a whole stash of it. While you can get Rubber from dismantling weapons and armor, there is an easier and more effective way to get it. Here’s how to get Rubber in Fallout 76.

Recommended Videos

How to get Rubber in Fallout 76

Can we use something in here to get Rubber? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t find much Rubber out in the wild in Fallout 76, so the best way to get Rubber is to use one of your workstations and scrap items that have Rubber in them. In my experience, most armor pieces and weapons have at least one piece of Rubber. You’ll likely need most of the weapons and armor you come across in Fallout 76, so it may not be worth scrapping them.



What you need is something completely useless but also rich with Rubber. If only such items existed in Fallout 76. Wait a minute…

Farming Rubber in Fallout 76, explained

Grafton, the best place for finding materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the best ways to farm Rubber in Fallout 76 is to visit the Grafton school gym and gather all the Basketballs and Kickballs.

Grafton is located northeast of Vault 76 (just south of Wavy Willard’s Water Park on the world map). When you get to Grafton, go to the northern part of town, and you’ll see a small building with an overgrown basketball court. Right next to the court is the entrance to the Grafton school gym.

Basketballs are kind of useless now, aren’t they? Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you enter the gym, you’ll see a lot of curtains and voting boxes. I guess even in video games, school gyms aren’t safe from political elections. Ignore all the political props and instead head for the back of the indoor gym, where you’ll see a large ball chest with a ton of Kickballs inside. Loot them all and open the door to the gym storage room. Inside is another ball chest with Basketballs. Loot those too (and imagine how your character looks carrying 15 Basketballs and 12 Kickballs at once), and travel back to your camp or any place with a workbench.

Three rubbers per ball. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For each Basketball or Kickball you scrap, you get three Rubber. I didn’t even loot all the balls, and I walked away with 81 Rubber just like that. Here’s the best part: If you need more Rubber, just change worlds (you can do this by relogging), visit the Gym again, and loot balls to your heart’s content.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more