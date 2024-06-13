How to complete Gather Personal Effects for Craig in Fallout 76

The latest Fallout 76 update, Skyline Valley, introduces a host of new quests, including a key mission where you help a man named Craig find closure. In the main quest “Into Lands Unknown,” you need to search for Craig’s friends.

Recommended Videos

You’ll come to find that his friends have all met unfortunate ends, and you need to gather their personal belongings. This guide will help you complete the “Gather Personal Effects for Craig” part of the quest in the Skyline Valley update.

How to Gather Personal Effects for Into Lands Unknown Quest

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start, locate Craig at the entrance to Skyline Drive in the new Skyline Valley area of Appalachia. By following the main quest “Into Lands Unknown,” you will naturally encounter Craig. Speak with him, and he will task you with collecting three sentimental items that belonged to his deceased friends.

Where to Find Miles’ Hat in Fallout 76

First up is Miles’ Hat. Head to Makeout Point, which is marked on your map. Be cautious, as this area is home to strong enemies. At the foot of the cliff, you’ll find Miles’ Hat on a lower ledge. Pick up the hat to complete the first part of the objective. Follow the bloody trail to find Miles’ body above and signal a flare.

Where to Find Rob’s Journal in Fallout 76

Next, you need to retrieve Rob’s Journal, which is located in a tunnel on the road south of Makeout Point. Follow the road until you reach the tunnel with a barrier marked S.O.S. Inside, you’ll find Rob’s body and his Journal. Grab the Journal and make sure to send up a flare at Rob’s body.

Where to Find Rebecca’s Holotags in Fallout 76

Finally, head to Dark Hollow Manor. Rebecca’s Holotags are near the entrance gate on the right side. Once you’ve collected the Holotags, look for the blood puddle surrounded by dead Lost bodies and send up the final flare. This will complete the “Into Lands Unknown” quest.

By following these steps, you’ll efficiently gather the personal effects for Craig and complete this emotional part of the Skyline Valley update in Fallout 76.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy