6 games like Fallout to scratch your dystopian survival itch

If you’re a fan of the Fallout TV show or enjoy the games, there are quite a few titles similar to Fallout, whether it’s due to their storylines, post-apocalyptic worlds, dark humor, or feel that you should consider playing if you want more of that dystopian experience.

Recommended Videos

Here’s our pick of the six best games that will definitely scratch your dystopian survival itch.

1) The Metro franchise

Embrace the harsh world. Image via 4A Games

There’s so much to explore here Great for those who enjoy story-rich, open-world, FPS survival experiences.

The Metro franchise consists of Metro 33 Redux, Metro: Last Light Redux, and Metro Exodus, are three of the best story-rich, post-apocalyptic open-world games.

Although all three Metro titles feature incredibly brutal and unforgiving gameplay, storylines, and systems, my favorite is Metro Exodus, which was inspired by the astonishing book Metro 35 by Dmitry Glukhovsky. In my playthrough, Metro Exodus seemed more immersive and heartbreaking than the others, as it captured the mesmerizing yet horrifying aspects of what life could be like after an apocalypse.

2) Outer Worlds

You can become an alien’s food source. Image via Obsidian Entertainment

the lore and laughs you crave Great for those who enjoy Fallout’s humor and story-rich, open-world RPG experiences.

Outer Worlds offers a unique form of dark, dry, and brutally honest humor, similar to what you’d find in Fallout. In Outer Worlds, however, you’ll find yourself knee-deep in a conspiracy and questioning your choices as you’re being killed and eaten by space aliens and monsters.

This title is filled with fun yet absurd situations, and so much goofy humor that you’ll question whether it’s a Fallout space spin-off—and it feels that way. Best of all, there are a couple of DLCs out too, so if you enjoy the base game, you can continue the saga with all new experiences, quests, and weapons but with the same humor along the way.

3) Disco Elysium

Be whoever you want to be. Image via ZA/UM

Make the right choices Great for those who want a lawless experience where your choices matter.

Disco Elysium offers a story-rich environment where your choices matter in this dystopian world. It’s a good option if you’re after something similar to Fallout because you can be an incredibly honorable detective or a bribe-taking disastrous one in a lawless world.

In this title, choices matter. You can be anyone or anything you want in this world filled with quirky characters, murder, and quests. Your decisions can impact the story, offering an unpredictability that mimics the Fallout experience.

4) Frostpunk

You are the Overseer. Image via 11 bit studios

master of your own city Great for those who enjoy city building, survival, and exploration.

In Frostpunk, you are essentially the Overseer and must ensure your city survives the harsh frozen world, in which you can explore, develop new technology, and shape the world, meaning you create the laws in a world without any.

Like Disco Elysium, your choices matter as you rebuild civilization in this post-apocalyptic world. And if you enjoy the city rebuilding and overseer aspects of Frostpunk, the second installment, Frostpunk 2, launches on July 25.

5) S.T.A.L.K.E.R franchise

Radiation and death will come for you. Image via GSC Game World

everything’s out to kill you Great for a Fallout-like experience with radiation, zombie-like beings, and a lonely world where you must survive.

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R series is similar to Fallout, as each game is set in a dangerous post-apocalyptic world. You must face radiation, anomalies, dangerous creatures, and others, known as S.T.A.L.K.E.R.s, who have their own agendas.

You’ll face threats as you attempt to survive and find equipment and supplies, dynamic weather, and day-night cycles that can affect your gameplay, and your choices matter, meaning they can lead you to different endings. It’s a great series if you want to play something quite similar to Fallout in its wider universe.

6) Red Dead Redemption 2

Who will you become? Image via Rockstar Games

Not quite post-apocalyptic, but that’s okay Great for a Ghoul-inspired outlaw Western experience.

One of my favorite characters in the Fallout television series is The Ghoul; he’s the perfect antihero outlaw. In Red Dead Redemption 2, you’re an outlaw in a gang where you must steal to survive, complete missions, and take on bounties while making questionable choices.

You can also have a similar experience with Red Dead Online, where you’ll have shoot-outs with outlaws and law-abiding men as you forge your own path across MMO-style servers. You can also go on treasure hunts, run a moonshine distillery, or capture bounties—the choice is yours. But both titles are epic games.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more