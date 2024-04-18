Walton Goggins' ghoul aiming his gun at someone.
6 games like Fallout to scratch your dystopian survival itch

Numbers two and six are some of my personal favorites.
Published: Apr 18, 2024 12:26 am

If you’re a fan of the Fallout TV show or enjoy the games, there are quite a few titles similar to Fallout, whether it’s due to their storylines, post-apocalyptic worlds, dark humor, or feel that you should consider playing if you want more of that dystopian experience.

Here’s our pick of the six best games that will definitely scratch your dystopian survival itch.

1) The Metro franchise

a bloody mask in snow in Metro Exodus
Embrace the harsh world. Image via 4A Games
There’s so much to explore here

Great for those who enjoy story-rich, open-world, FPS survival experiences.

The Metro franchise consists of Metro 33 Redux, Metro: Last Light Redux, and Metro Exodus, are three of the best story-rich, post-apocalyptic open-world games.

Although all three Metro titles feature incredibly brutal and unforgiving gameplay, storylines, and systems, my favorite is Metro Exodus, which was inspired by the astonishing book Metro 35 by Dmitry Glukhovsky. In my playthrough, Metro Exodus seemed more immersive and heartbreaking than the others, as it captured the mesmerizing yet horrifying aspects of what life could be like after an apocalypse.

2) Outer Worlds

alien eating human in outer worlds
You can become an alien’s food source. Image via Obsidian Entertainment
the lore and laughs you crave

Great for those who enjoy Fallout’s humor and story-rich, open-world RPG experiences.

Outer Worlds offers a unique form of dark, dry, and brutally honest humor, similar to what you’d find in Fallout. In Outer Worlds, however, you’ll find yourself knee-deep in a conspiracy and questioning your choices as you’re being killed and eaten by space aliens and monsters.

This title is filled with fun yet absurd situations, and so much goofy humor that you’ll question whether it’s a Fallout space spin-off—and it feels that way. Best of all, there are a couple of DLCs out too, so if you enjoy the base game, you can continue the saga with all new experiences, quests, and weapons but with the same humor along the way.

3) Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium character outfit selection
Be whoever you want to be. Image via ZA/UM
Make the right choices

Great for those who want a lawless experience where your choices matter.

Disco Elysium offers a story-rich environment where your choices matter in this dystopian world. It’s a good option if you’re after something similar to Fallout because you can be an incredibly honorable detective or a bribe-taking disastrous one in a lawless world.

In this title, choices matter. You can be anyone or anything you want in this world filled with quirky characters, murder, and quests. Your decisions can impact the story, offering an unpredictability that mimics the Fallout experience.

4) Frostpunk

You are the Overseer. Image via 11 bit studios
master of your own city

Great for those who enjoy city building, survival, and exploration.

In Frostpunk, you are essentially the Overseer and must ensure your city survives the harsh frozen world, in which you can explore, develop new technology, and shape the world, meaning you create the laws in a world without any.

Like Disco Elysium, your choices matter as you rebuild civilization in this post-apocalyptic world. And if you enjoy the city rebuilding and overseer aspects of Frostpunk, the second installment, Frostpunk 2, launches on July 25

5) S.T.A.L.K.E.R franchise

Stalker 2 character in gas mask standing amid wasteland
Radiation and death will come for you. Image via GSC Game World
everything’s out to kill you

Great for a Fallout-like experience with radiation, zombie-like beings, and a lonely world where you must survive.

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R series is similar to Fallout, as each game is set in a dangerous post-apocalyptic world. You must face radiation, anomalies, dangerous creatures, and others, known as S.T.A.L.K.E.R.s, who have their own agendas.

You’ll face threats as you attempt to survive and find equipment and supplies, dynamic weather, and day-night cycles that can affect your gameplay, and your choices matter, meaning they can lead you to different endings. It’s a great series if you want to play something quite similar to Fallout in its wider universe.

6) Red Dead Redemption 2

An in game image of Arthur Morgan and Sadie Adler from Red Dead Redemption 2.
Who will you become? Image via Rockstar Games
Not quite post-apocalyptic, but that’s okay

Great for a Ghoul-inspired outlaw Western experience.

One of my favorite characters in the Fallout television series is The Ghoul; he’s the perfect antihero outlaw. In Red Dead Redemption 2, you’re an outlaw in a gang where you must steal to survive, complete missions, and take on bounties while making questionable choices.

You can also have a similar experience with Red Dead Online, where you’ll have shoot-outs with outlaws and law-abiding men as you forge your own path across MMO-style servers. You can also go on treasure hunts, run a moonshine distillery, or capture bounties—the choice is yours. But both titles are epic games.

Related Content
Read Article Fallout 76: Blood Eagle locations
The Blood Eagle loco painted on the side of a cabin in Fallout 76.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Fallout 76: Blood Eagle locations
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 17, 2024
Read Article 10 Fallout Shelter tips and tricks for new Overseers
Vault dwellers going about their daily lives in Fallout Shelter.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
10 Fallout Shelter tips and tricks for new Overseers
Anish Nair Anish Nair Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Fallout 76: Most useful items to buy from the Atomic Shop
A sign in Fallout 76 that says vault tec celebrates 300 years of America.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Fallout 76: Most useful items to buy from the Atomic Shop
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 17, 2024
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.