Fallout 4: Who voices Codsworth? Answered

The success and popularity of the Fallout TV series reignited fans’ love for Bethesda’s Fallout games, and many viewers are playing them after watching the show. One of the first characters you stumble upon in Fallout 4 is Codsworth.

Unless you stray away from your first quest and start exploring the wilderness on your own, Codsworth will be the first friendly NPC you meet after leaving Vault 111. It turns out he’s the same robot that served your Sole Survivor’s family before the Great War began in 2077.

Codsworth quickly becomes one of the first companions you can recruit in Fallout 4, and many players do exactly that. He’s also one of the best voice-acted characters in the game, so fans are wondering who provides the voice. We have the answer, so keep reading.

Who voices Codsworth in Fallout 4?

Codsworth is voiced by an actor who’s no newcomer to Bethesda’s games, Stephen Russell. The actor gave his voice to most Mister Handy robots in the Fallout series, while also voicing a few other prominent characters.

Codsworth is a companion in Fallout 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Fallout 4, Russell also voices another character and possible companion, Nick Valentine. He’s a synth you meet in Diamond City, which is quickly established as the first major settlement the Sole Survivor should visit.

If you’re a fan of the Fallout franchise and Bethesda, it’s likely you also played The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. In that game, Russell voices more than two dozen characters, according to the Fallout wiki. He also voices Corvo Attano in the Dishonored series.

Codsworth himself doesn’t have any meaningful quests in Fallout 4, so his character doesn’t have that much depth. But he’s a helpful ally throughout your adventure, especially if you’re looking for a companion that’s all about ranged energy weapons.

