Fallout 4 The Silver Shroud quest guide – How to kill enemies and save Kent

The Silver Shroud quest turns you into a hero straight out of a comic book who shields the innocent and judges the guilty. Here’s how to complete The Silver Shroud quest in Fallout 4.

Recommended Videos

How to complete The Silver Shroud quest in Fallout 4

Starting the quest

First step toward being a hero. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you explore the downtown area of Boston in Fallout 4, you can come across a Silver Shroud Radio signal. The best place to catch the signal is near the Haymarket Mall, southeast of Monsignor Plaza. Shortly after tuning in to the radio, a quest will prompt you to talk with Kent Connolly in Goodneighbor.

Talk with Kent Connolly

A Silver Shroud fan, for sure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kent Connolly is in the Memory Den inside the Goodneighbor. If you’ve never been to Goodneighbor, you’ll witness a short interaction with Hancock. Head through the alleys of Goodneighbor until you see a building with red lights and a Memory Den sign above its door.

Inside the Memory Den, look for the door on the right side where the Memory Pods are. That’s where Kent is. Kent wants to bring the Silver Shroud character to life, and the first step is to get his costume.

Get the Silver Shroud costume

Time to put it to use. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The costume is located in Hubris Comics, a TV studio west of Swan Pond. Head inside the store and go all the way to the top floor. The building is filled with Ghouls, including a Glowing One at the very end, so make sure to bring enough ammo.

On the second floor, you can find a locked door with the Silver Shroud first script. It’s an optional thing, but Kent will appreciate you bringing the script. As long as you have the Locksmith perk leveled to break Expert locks, make sure to pick it up.

On the top floor, you can find a mannequin with the Silver Shroud costume. Behind the screen, there’s also a Silver Submachine Gun Prop you can pick up. There’s nothing you can do with this prop, but at least it’s a cool memento from the studio.

Become the Silver Shroud

Bring the costume back to Kent in Goodneighbor and accept the offer to become the Silver Shroud. You can refuse, but where’s the fun in that? Equip the Silver Shroud armor (yes, it’s an armor, not just an outfit), a hat, and the submachine gun if you feel like roleplaying and tune into the Silver Shroud Radio. Wearing the Silver Shroud armor also allows for some fun interactions in the Goodneighbor.

Kill Wayne Delancy

No running away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your first assignment is to kill Wayne Delancy. Wayne Delancy is in the alley to the left of the Memory Den. Confront Wayne (in the Silver Shroud manner if you want) and kill him. He’s a pretty tanky enemy, so maybe opt from a trusty Silver Submachine Gun to something like a shotgun. Leave the signature Silver Shroud card on Wayne’s corpse and tune back into the Silver Shroud Radio.

Kill AJ

You can’t bribe justice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your next target is the chem dealer AJ, who is in another alleyway, left of the Third Rail (where Hancock makes his speeches). Head inside the alley and kill AJ. There’s an option to take a bribe but keep in mind that doing that might worsen your relationships with companions like Curie.

Kill Kendra

Just next in line. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tune into the Silver Shroud Radio one more time and head inside the Third Rail building. You have to find Whitechapel Charlie, a Mr. Handy who works as a bartender. Talk to him and get the information about Kendra’s whereabouts.

This time, you have to leave Goodneighbor and head southeast until you reach the Water Street Apartments. Find Kendra on the second floor, kill her, leave the card, head back to Goodneighbor, and listen to the Silver Shroud radio.

Meet Hancock as the Shroud

Hancock heard of your doings and wants to meet you in the Old State House in Goodneighbor. Head there and talk to him dressed as the Silver Shroud. You now have two more names on your hit list: Northy and Smiling Kate.

Kill Northy

Northy is in one of the houses south of Wattz Consumer Electronics with a bunch of bodyguards. He’s very easy to kill, as he doesn’t even shoot back. Chase Northy down and kill him.

Kill Smiling Kate

Smiling Kate isn’t too far away from the BADTFL Regional Office, also with a bunch of mercenaries. Kill her and collect an order from her corpse to kill the Silver Shroud.

Find Kent and kill Sinjin

I reloaded the game six times here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you were busy doing hero stuff, Kent was abducted by Raiders. Head to the Goodneighbor and listen to Sinjin’s message on the Silver Shroud Radio. Next, go to the Milton General Hospital south of Diamond City. Enter the hospital and follow the path until you reach Kent and Sinjin.

Tip: Don’t move too much when talking to Sinjin, or he’ll start the fight.

Here, you have an opportunity to save Kent from getting killed. I noticed that after using any persuasion response, Sinjin bugs out and doesn’t shoot Kent. Try doing that, or simply bring a very powerful weapon to shoot Sinjin as quickly as possible.

Whatever the outcome is, deal with Sinjin and head back to the Goodneighbor to chat with Hancock. If Kent survives he’ll eventually fire up the Silver Shroud Radio back again and offer you to upgrade the Silver Shroud armor.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more