Can you move rooms in Fallout Shelter?

In Fallout Shelter, Your beacon of civilization in a post-apocalyptic Wasteland still needs to be as efficient as possible, so you’ll want to avoid creating a jumbled mess of rooms. If it’s too late for that, you may wonder if you can move rooms in Fallout Shelter.

If you’re like me and your inner architect happened to wake up toward the later stages of Fallout Shelter, you might get the urge to move rooms in Fallout Shelter. Wouldn’t it be fantastic to pick up your rooms and relocate them to a more convenient spot? While such a feature might seem intuitive, Fallout Shelter presents a different reality.

Can you rearrange rooms in Fallout Shelter?

The rooms shall be in order. Image via Bethesda

No, you can’t move rooms in Fallout Shelter. It’s not possible to move rooms directly in the game, and the only way to change your Vault’s layout is to demolish the rooms you don’t want and rebuild them in a new location.

This can be frustrating for players who want to optimize their vault with the least amount of effort, but you have nothing to worry about because demolishing rooms won’t harm your dwellers in Fallout Shelter.

Tips and tricks while moving rooms in Fallout Shelter

All rooms, in harmony. Image via Bethesda

While demolishing a room can look like a lot of work, you can apply a few tips to make moving/rearranging faster in Fallout Shelter.

Move your dwellers to a different room or send them out exploring the Wasteland before demolishing a room.

or send them out exploring the Wasteland before demolishing a room. For a larger remodel, send a large group of dwellers on exploration and immediately recall them to change their status to “coffee break.” These dwellers won’t be assigned to a room and won’t be affected by incidents while you demolish and rebuild.

and immediately recall them to change their status to “coffee break.” These dwellers won’t be assigned to a room and won’t be affected by incidents while you demolish and rebuild. Don’t start a renovation if you don’t have enough caps since pausing your rearrangement project will be less than ideal.

Once you have the perfect Shelter layout, you can focus on getting more Dwellers in Fallout Shelter and learn the secrets of the Nuka Cola Quantum to speed up your progress.

