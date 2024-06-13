Black Titanium is one of the most coveted resources in Fallout 76. It’s essential for crafting powerful gear and equipment, including the Excavator Power Armor. As a lone traveler exploring the horrid wasteland of West Virginia, knowing where to get this precious metal can significantly enhance your chances of survival.

To find out exactly where to find Black Titanium in Fallout 76, keep reading.

Best places to find Black Titanium in Fallout 76

Use these locations to find Black Titanium. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are multiple places where you can score Black Titanium. Each location may require you to complete a certain quest or kill a few enemies to extract the precious metal out of them. To make things easier, we’ve compiled the locations and acquisition methods below.

Number Location How to get 1 Belching Betty Belching Betty is the hotspot for Black Titanium. Located near the Ash Heap region, this mining shaft is infested with Scorched and Mole Miners that drop Miner Suit Scraps that you can scrap for Black Titanium Ore. Enter the site and shoot down all the enemies before harvesting the precious metal from the walls.



You can usually find seven to eight Black Titanium Veins in each session and even take part in events happening near the mine to score additional Miner Suit Scraps. 2 Garrahan Mining Headquarters Located near the forest region, Garrahan Mining Headquarters is a goldmine for Black Titanium in Fallout 76. The area is teeming with Mole Miners and Scorched that can help you score additional resources.



Inside the building, you’ll find numerous Miner Suit Scraps lying around, making it a hotspot for this resource. Additionally, the headquarters often house various mining machines and equipment you can loot for more scrap. 3 Mount Blair Mount Blair is rich in Black Titanium and features the massive mining excavator The Rockhound, used in the Miner Miracles quest. Completing the quest and defeating enemies here yields Miner Suit Scraps and other valuable resources. The Mole Miners in this area are a reliable source of Black Titanium. 4 Grafton Steel Yard Near the Toxic Valley in the south of Grafton, Grafton Steel Yard is another key location for Black Titanium. The area is occupied by Super Mutants and other creatures, but the mining equipment and debris scattered around offer Miner Suit Scraps and other mining-related items you can scrap for Black Titanium. 5 Pleasant Valley Cabins The cabins close to the savage Divide offer a more relaxing method of acquiring Black titanium. The Pleasant Valley cabins are infested with less hostile Mole Miners who are patrolling the surrounding areas. Kill them and scrap the Mole Miner Suits for Black Titanium ore.

Other ways of acquiring Black Titanium in Fallout 76

It’s slow but does the job. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Besides searching for rare resources, there are other effective ways to maximize your Black Titanium stock. One approach is to build a Mineral Extractor near a dig site for this metal. While this method isn’t quick, having multiple extractors running simultaneously can yield additional Black Titanium while you engage in other activities.

Another way to acquire Black Titanium is to defeat Deathclaws found in caves around West Virginia. There are multiple locations where they spawn, one of which is the Deathclaw Island in the western section of the map. Approach the giant lizard-like creature and blow it to pieces to score a decent amount of Black Titanium Scrap in Fallout 76.

