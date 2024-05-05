All Angler locations in Fallout: 76

Fallout 76 has an immense number of locations scattered throughout the world, and finding Angler spawn locations from all of these can be tricky.

However, there are a small number of spots where Angers are guaranteed to spawn. In this article, I’ll take you through those and also let you know other locations with a chance of Angler spawns— no more need to worry about not finding any of these creatures.

Best Angler Locations

When starting on your Angler search, I recommend that you check both of these spots first. There will always be Anglers around these areas unless they were recently killed. In this case, you can simply wait for their respawn to happen again. With both of these locations on tap, it is likely you won’t have to check any other spots in the game since these are the easier places to find them.

Gnarled Shallows

The Gnarled Shallows will take some time to reach. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Be sure to bring your best gear! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Gnarled Shallows by far is the best area to find Anglers, there will be three of them for you to hunt here. Take your best loadout with you and then make your way to the Gnarled Shallows close to the north-east of the map. It is directly next to Abbie’s Bunker on the right.

Anglers have a brutal three-strike attack if they get close that they can use, so make sure you have some spare Stimpacks with you, too, and Antibiotics to deal with any diseases inflicted on you by the Anglers.

South of Mire’s Eye Cave

Head to this location to easily find three more Anglers. Screenshot by Dot Esports. This is a brilliant spot for a variety of Anglers. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The second best spot is another swampy area in the Mire just south of Mire’s Eye Cave and north of the Gnarled Shallows. This means you can combine the two locations into one hunting run. The only reason this is the second best spot is because there isn’t a direct location to fast travel to for these Anglers, you’ll have to walk just a little and Mirelurks will sometimes chase you on the way.

Mire’s Eye Cave itself is an excellent spot to check out, as you can find Blood Eagles inside, including a higher-tier version of Blood Eagle, which will drop more loot. There is also a great cache of ammo inside. The Angler hunting ground, on the other hand, will have three Anglers again at this spot.

Every Other Angler hunting location in Fallout 76

There are several other spots where Anglers have a chance to spawn, including an event where there is a guarantee to eliminate them as long as you are quick enough to kill them. There are some locations other players have reported, like the Hemlock Holes Maintenance Workshop defense, which I haven’t included, just as I couldn’t confirm an easy spawn: I want to make sure your time isn’t wasted when searching for these Anglers.

Braxson’s Quality Medical Supplies

The parking lot is the ideal place to check here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In the parking lot of Braxson’s Quality Medical Supplies, you can expect to find Anglers wandering around every so often. They aren’t always going to be here, but it is a worthwhile location to have a quick look around. I personally also encounter Raiders and Mole Miners here, so it can be useful for finding Mole Miners too, plus for some quests, you have to travel to this spot anyway, so keeping an eye out for Anglers won’t hurt.

Pylon V-13

Pylon-V-13 has a good chance of Anglers spawning. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Behemoths can sometimes be found here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Pylon-V-13 is another place where Anglers can spawn, and if you’re ever looking for Snallygasters, this makes a great hunting spot for those, too. When I visit this location, there is sometimes a Glowing Behemoth (or variation) wandering around very close, so if you’re not at all afraid of a giant Super Mutant, bring your gear, eliminate them, and grab all of the bonus loot alongside any Anglers you eliminate.

Moonshine Jamboree event

If you are still struggling to find the number of Anglers you need for resources, then turn your sights to the Moonshine Jamboree event. Whenever you see this event pop up, go to the location and help the group of players complete the event: There will often be plenty of Anglers. I know this is also a highly popular event in the community, making it another perfect spot to hunt Anglers with ease in Fallout 76 before moving onto finding other creatures such as Mega Sloths.

