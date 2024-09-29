How to complete Marathon – Beneath the Streets in Escape from Tarkov

Escape from Tarkov kicked up the intensity by introducing Marathon mode, which challenges you to travel between maps and complete quests without dying for exclusive rewards. The Marathon event will end once patch 0.15.2 launches, so there’s still time to complete one of the earliest quests: Beneath the Streets.

Beneath the Streets requires you to go to Ground Zero, Streets of Tarkov, and Labs—all in one Marathon raid. Ground Zero, Streets of Tarkov, and Labs are all exceptionally tricky maps to navigate and survive in Escape from Tarkov, but we’ve devised a plan of action to get you through it.

How to complete Beneath the Streets in Escape from Tarkov

Below are the objectives for Beneath the Streets:

Locate the passage leading to The Lab on Streets of Tarkov

Use the transit from Streets of Tarkov to The Lab

Scout the server room in The Lab

Scout the hazard dome in The Lab

Scout the control room in The Lab

Locate the passage leading to Streets of Tarkov in The Lab

Note: Before anything else, you’ll need to switch Escape from Tarkov to Marathon mode otherwise this quest won’t be accessible.

It would be helpful to stock up on ammo, food, and water since it’s unlikely you’ll find any during the raid. Also make sure you have the Labs Access Keycard, as you won’t be able to progress without it.

The transit location from Streets of Tarkov to The Labs. Screenshots by Dot Esports

All raids require you to start in Ground Zero, and the transit won’t unlock for seven minutes, so you’ll need to survive for at least this length of time. The entrance to The Lab is located in front of the Klimova 16A building, near the Cosmonaut painting. You can find it through a door under a green archway opposite the museum.

The Labs Access Keycard is a single-use item, so use it wisely. Make sure you’re prepared before entering The Labs as there’s no do-overs.

Scouting the Hazard Dome

The Hazard Dome can be found straight ahead from The Labs elevator.Screenshots by Dot Esports

Once inside The Lab, exit the elevator and walk straight, weaving through any obstacles. You’ll find the Hazard Dome right in front of your face (you can’t miss it) and simply go inside to mark off that objective. You’ll hear a ‘ding’ sound once the Hazard Dome has been scouted.

Scouting the Server Room

The Server Room is to the Northeast of the Hazard Dome. Screenshots by Dot Esports

After exiting the Hazard Dome, you’ll find the Server Room to the Northeast, so just duck under the tunnel to your right, take a left, and then follow it straight down. To get to the Server Room, just follow the set of stairs up and go straight through the door dead ahead. Once you’re far enough inside, you’ll hear a second ‘ding,’ and the game will mark off the objective.

Scouting the Control Room

The Control Room can be found inside the giant red-grey container. Screenshots by Dot Esports.

Finally, to find the Control Room, just go back the way you came and take a right past the giant number ‘2’ on the wall. Take another right, and you’ll see a giant container with red trimmings, which is the warehouse area. Go inside the container, and you’ll hear a third ‘ding’ to signal that you’ve successfully found the Control Room.

After scouting these areas, you’ll need to find the passage back to the Streets of Tarkov, which can be located near the giant orange dome, adjacent to an office with a billiard table inside.

The transit back to the Streets of Tarkov is located near the office with the billiard table. Screenshots by Dot Esports

Each location will be packed with soldiers packing heat, so be warned that it’s in your best interest to hit these spots fast. Upon successful completion of Beneath the Streets, you will receive the following rewards:

66,700 EXP

+0.03 Therapist reputation

2x Ophthalmoscope

1x Injector Case

1x Medicine Case

240,000 Roubles

It might seem strenuous, but the rewards are worth the hassle, especially if you’re looking to ease into Marathon mode.

