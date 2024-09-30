Image Credit: Bethesda
Key art of Skier
Image via Battlestate Games
Category:
Escape from Tarkov

How to complete Informed Means Armed quest in Escape From Tarkov

Skier isn't very tech-savvy.
Image of Chynna Mansfield
Chynna Mansfield
|

Published: Sep 30, 2024 04:29 pm

In Escape from Tarkov, Skier can give you the quest Informed Means Armed, which requires you to plant three Wi-Fi Cameras at separate scouting locations in Woods, Customs, and Interchange. You must be at least Level 24 to access Informed Means Armed and it requires the purchase of at least three Wi-Fi Cameras.

Recommended Videos

The purchase of a Wi-Fi Camera in Escape From Tarkov is unlocked at Mechanic LL1. The Informed Means Armed quest is one of the tricker ones to complete, especially since the unique placement of the Wi-Fi Cameras requires you to maneuver around a little to plant them very specifically.

How to complete Informed Means Armed in Escape from Tarkov

For Informed Means Armed, one of the game’s many traders, Skier, needs you to scout out three locations and plant Wi-Fi Cameras to be used for surveillance.

Here are the objectives for the Informed Means Armed quest:

  • Install a Wi-Fi Camera to watch the Sawmill dock on Woods
  • Install a Wi-Fi Camera to watch the road to the port on Customs
  • Install a Wi-Fi Camera watch the Kiba Arms store entrance on Interchange

Sawmill Dock on Woods

The first Wi-Fi Camera needs to be installed at the Sawmill dock. You’ll need to go to the dock that’s just below Sawmill and you’ll find a pile of wood next to a pine tree. If you walk close enough, a prompt will pop up that allows you to plant the Wi-Fi Camera.

Customs near Sniper Roadblock

For the next part of the task, you’ll need to plant the second Wi-Fi Camera on a bush next to some blue containers. If you travel to Customs near Sniper Roadblock, you’ll walk down a dead-end road (this is the Sniper Roadblock itself) and plant the Wi-Fi Camera in the nearest bush on the right-hand side, right after the stack of blue containers. You must be looking toward the Scav Extract while you’re planting the Wi-Fi Camera, otherwise the prompt won’t appear.

Brutal Shop in Interchange

Finally, the third Wi-Fi Camera should be planted in Brutal Shop, which is in front of Kiba Arms. Travel to Interchange and go right to the center of the store, by the escalator, and you’ll have Mantis straight ahead and German just to your right. Brutal can be found to the left of Mantis when you’re standing in the center, but you need to plant the camera facing Kiba, which is right across from Brutal. Once inside Brutal, you’ll see a wooden palette beside a vending machine. Climb the palette and there should be a prompt to plant the third Wi-Fi Camera.

Killa is able to spawn inside and near the Brutal Shop, plus Interchange is a common rush area for fellow players, so you’ll want to keep your wits about you and wait for a window of opportunity instead of going in guns blazing.

All three of these locations will be high-traffic areas when you’re trying to plant the Wi-Fi Cameras, so be warned that you’ll either need to be in and out or have a buddy to back you up and provide some cover fire while you swoop in and plant them.

Upon successful completion of the Informed Means Armed quest, you will receive the following rewards:

  • 14,000 EXP
  • Skier Rep +0.05
  • 45,000 Roubles
    • 47,250 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 1
    • 51,750 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 2
  • 2× AKM/AK-74 FAB Defense UAS stock
  • 4× AK CNC Warrior 5.56×45 muzzle device adapter
  • 1× EOTech Vudu 1-6×24 30mm riflescope

Skier can also assign Burning Rubber, one of the Ground Zero quests, as well as Supplier, The Extortionist, Stirrup, Chemical Part 1 to Part 4, and more. One of the fastest ways to level up Skier is by trading with him; the more you buy and sell, the faster he levels up.


