Exploring Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
How to fix ‘inappropriate activity detected’ error in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Why is it doing this?
Published: Jun 21, 2024 05:57 am

If you’re trying to tackle the Realm of Shadow in Elden Ring‘s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC but keep getting the inappropriate activity detected error, we’ll see if we can help you.

Even the greatness of Elden Ring can be tarnished (pun intended) by problems and errors from time to time. The release of the Shadow of the Erdtree was met with many players complaining the DLC was not working.

Another common technical error is the inappropriate activity detected error—kicking people from Elden Ring. So, let’s dive into why it’s happening and ways to fix it.

Inappropriate activity detected error solution explained in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Dragon Form in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The inappropriate activity detected error in Elden Ring‘s Shadow of the Erdtree happens when trying to summon another player. This, unfortunately, means the best solution is to avoid using summons for the time being.

The consensus from players is this error only happens when using or attempting to use summons. Players are reportedly getting kicked from the game and can’t access the multiplayer features properly.

There is a possibility the issue is connected to mods. If another player has mods enabled or has used them, and you’re trying to summon them, Elden Ring might recognize this as cheating. FromSoftware has yet to address the problem, so there is nothing concrete about this so far.

We are keeping on top of the situation, so keep checking this article for all the latest on the inappropriate activity detected error. In the meantime, I’d say to avoid summons, and if you are playing Shadow of the Erdtree by yourself now, check out how to beat Furnace Golems, the best boss order, and where to find Scadutree Fragments.

Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.