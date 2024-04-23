A group of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes characters
Image via 505 Games
Is Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes on Xbox Game Pass?

This game ain't cheap.
If you’re a fan of the diverse and enigmatic Japanese RPG genre but don’t own Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes yet, you may be wondering whether it’s included with Xbox Game Pass. Look no further, as we have the answer. 

Designed for players seeking a modern take on the classic genre, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes includes a roster of over 100 playable characters and a world in danger that needs your help. Now that the Kickstarter-funded project is finally live on PC and consoles, players everywhere are ready to jump in. In this article, we’ll explore whether Microsoft’s subscription service hosts one of the year’s most hotly anticipated RPGs.  

Is Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes on Game Pass?

A fight scene in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Image via 505 Games

Luckily for fans, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is one of the very few JRPGs available on Xbox Game Pass. In fact, it made it to Game Pass on day one, alongside its PC and console launch on April 23, 2024. 

So, if you want to avoid the $50 price tag and don’t mind “subscribing” to games, you can opt for a Game Pass membership for as little as $10 per month to play Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. You also get access to the entire Xbox Game Pass library along with it, plus you can cancel anytime, making it an incredible deal. Unfortunately for PlayStation gamers, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes isn’t included with PlayStation Plus, so PS users either have to shell out its full price or wait for the devs to strike a deal with Sony. 

In case you were wondering, you can also play Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes’ prequel—Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising—for free with your Game Pass membership. Hundred Heroes and Rising are connected lore-wise, so it’s a great deal for anyone wanting to experience the JRPG as a whole.

