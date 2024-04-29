Eiyuden Chronicle recruitment guide: How to recruit all characters

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes lives up to its name, giving you the ability to recruit and build parties around more than 100 different characters. Some will join you automatically while you play, while others require work via side quests or other requirements.
Unlike other RPGs with large casts, not every character you recruit in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is playable. Some serve a support role that will give you bonuses when they are in your party or help maintain your base, though a vast majority are fighters with varying classes.
Whether you want to use the characters you like or build a party of the strangest classes—like a Magical Girl or literal mythical creators—here’s a list of every hero in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and how to recruit them.
Every Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes character and how to recruit them
|Character
|Recruitment Method
|Role
|Nowa
|Active from the start.
|Battle Only
|Garr
|Joins before first mission in Arenside.
|Battle Only
|Mio
|Joins before first mission in Arenside. (Will leave for a period.)
|Battle Only
|Lian
|Joins before first mission in Arenside.
|Battle Only
|Iugo
|Recruitable at the Eltisweiss Tavern.
|Battle Only
|Mellore
|Complete her quest at Redthroat Ridge.
|Battle Only
|Kuroto
|Recruitable at Altverden Village after killing three Wild Boars at Redthroat Ridge.
|Battle Only
|Francesca
|Recruitable at Altverden Village.
|Battle Only
|Yusuke
|Recruitable at Fort Xialuke.
|Battle Only
|Sabine
|Joins upon returning to Eltisweiss for story progression. (Will leave for a period.)
|Battle Only
|Gigina
|Joins after visiting Arenside following your mission in the Abandoned Mine.
|Battle
|Ymir
|Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion.
|Base
|Sumire
|Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion.
|Base
|Cassandra
|Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion.
|Base/Support
|Kogen
|Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion.
|Battle Only
|Yuthus
|Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion.
|Battle Only
|Zabi
|Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion.
|Battle Only
|Caine
|Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion.
|Base
|Iris
|Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion.
|Base
|Gocteau
|Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion.
|Base
|Martha
|Joins after speaking to her in your base’s town.
|Base/Support
|Wyler
|Complete his mission at Bounty Hill.
|Battle Only
|Marin
|Joins alongside Wyler.
|Battle/Support
|Kerrin
|Complete her mission to gather 20 Lumber in the Dappled Forest.
|Base/Support
|Gieran
|Bring him a Rune of Conservation in The Greatwood East.
|Battle Only
|Kallathor
|Joins following the Proving Grounds.
|Battle Only
|Squash
|Bring a Sparklestone from Dappled Forest to him Treefolk Town.
|Base
There are over 100 recruitable characters in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. This article will be updated once we can confirm how to get each one.