Eiyuden Chronicle recruitment guide: How to recruit all characters

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes lives up to its name, giving you the ability to recruit and build parties around more than 100 different characters. Some will join you automatically while you play, while others require work via side quests or other requirements.

Unlike other RPGs with large casts, not every character you recruit in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is playable. Some serve a support role that will give you bonuses when they are in your party or help maintain your base, though a vast majority are fighters with varying classes.

Whether you want to use the characters you like or build a party of the strangest classes—like a Magical Girl or literal mythical creators—here’s a list of every hero in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and how to recruit them.

Every Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes character and how to recruit them

Some of these characters are wild. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Character Recruitment Method Role Nowa Active from the start. Battle Only Garr Joins before first mission in Arenside. Battle Only Mio Joins before first mission in Arenside. (Will leave for a period.) Battle Only Lian Joins before first mission in Arenside. Battle Only Iugo Recruitable at the Eltisweiss Tavern. Battle Only Mellore Complete her quest at Redthroat Ridge. Battle Only Kuroto Recruitable at Altverden Village after killing three Wild Boars at Redthroat Ridge. Battle Only Francesca Recruitable at Altverden Village. Battle Only Yusuke Recruitable at Fort Xialuke. Battle Only Sabine Joins upon returning to Eltisweiss for story progression. (Will leave for a period.) Battle Only Gigina Joins after visiting Arenside following your mission in the Abandoned Mine. Battle Ymir Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion. Base Sumire Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion. Base Cassandra Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion. Base/Support Kogen Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion. Battle Only Yuthus Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion. Battle Only Zabi Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion. Battle Only Caine Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion. Base Iris Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion. Base Gocteau Joins after the Eltisweiss invasion. Base Martha Joins after speaking to her in your base’s town. Base/Support Wyler Complete his mission at Bounty Hill. Battle Only Marin Joins alongside Wyler. Battle/Support Kerrin Complete her mission to gather 20 Lumber in the Dappled Forest. Base/Support Gieran Bring him a Rune of Conservation in The Greatwood East. Battle Only Kallathor Joins following the Proving Grounds. Battle Only Squash Bring a Sparklestone from Dappled Forest to him Treefolk Town. Base

