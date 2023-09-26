When is EA FC UT Champions? Full details and rewards

Significant changes to the rewards in Ultimate Team Champions in EA FC 24 have been made, which should make the process more rewarding for players.

The biggest change in EA FC 24 has been the removal of “red player picks,” special untradable versions of Team of the Week players that could only be earned through Champions rewards, which have been replaced with minimum-rating player picks—although these remain untradable.

With the minimum rating for the player picks being 84, however, it should result in more beneficial items being received in rewards, particularly alongside the vast amount of packs that can be earned.

Here’s all the information you need regarding EA FC 24 UT Champions, including the first dates for the event.

How to qualify for EA FC 24 UT Champions

Start your journey in Division Rivals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To qualify for Champions, you must play Division Rivals to earn Champions Qualification Points, and you require 1,250 Points to hit the required threshold. Once you hit that total, you’ll then be entered into the Champions Play-Offs.

Champions Play-Offs can be played at any time once you have collected enough points to enter and there are 10 games to complete. To qualify for Champions, you need 20 points—which means you’ll need to win a minimum of four matches.

If you fail to achieve the 20 points required to qualify for Champions, you’ll need to go back to Division Rivals and build up your Champions Qualifications Points again. In Season One of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, you can enter the Champions Play-Offs a total of seven times. If you use all your entries, you must wait until the next season to enter again.

When is EA FC 24 UT Champions?

Champions in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team takes place over the course of the weekend, with the window beginning at 8am BST/ 3am ET / 12am PT on Friday and closing at 8am BST/ 3am ET / 12am PT on Monday.

The first Champions weekend of EA FC 24 will be on Sept. 29, the full release day of EA FC 24. This is different from previous years, where the first Champions weekend was a week after the full release.

You can check the countdown until the latest round of Champions in the Ultimate Team menu by navigating to the “Champions” tab and clicking on “Champions Preview.” A countdown to the next available Champions Finals is shown beneath the title.

All EA FC 24 UT Champions rewards

Competitive action takes place every weekend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have qualified for EA FC 24 UT Champions, you will have 20 matches to complete to progress through the rewards. You will receive four points for a win and one point for a loss, meaning you are guaranteed at least Rank IX if you play all your matches.

Rank Required Points Rewards Rank I 76-80 Points 3 x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable)

1 x 85+ x5 Rare Gold Player Pack

1 x 87+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack

1 x Rare Players Pack

2 x Ultimate Pack

1,250 Champions Qualification Points

125,000 Coins

1,500 XP Rank II 72-75 Points 3 x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable)

1 x 85+ x4 Rare Gold Player Pack

1 x 86+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack

2 x Ultimate Pack

1,250 Champions Qualification Points

100,000 Coins

1,500 XP Rank III 67-71 Points 3 x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable)

1 x 85+ x3 Rare Gold Player Pack

1 x 85+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack

1 x Jumbo Rare Players Pack

1 x Ultimate Pack

1,250 Champions Qualification Points

85,000 Coins

1,500 XP Rank IV 60-66 Points 3 x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable)

1 x 85+ x3 Rare Gold Player Pack

1 x Jumbo Rare Players Pack

1 x Ultimate Pack

1,250 Champions Qualifications Points

50,000 Coins

1,500 XP Rank V 51-59 Points 3 x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable)

1 x 85+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack

1 x Rare Players Pack

1 x Ultimate Pack

1,250 Champions Qualifications Points

30,000 Coins

1,350 XP Rank VI 45-50 Points 2 x 1 of 3 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable)

1 x 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

1 x Ultimate Pack

1 x Rare Players Pack

1,250 Champions Qualifications Points

25,000 Coins

1,150 XP Rank VII 36-44 Points 1 x 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable)

1 x Rare Players Pack

1 x Jumbo Rare Players Pack

1,000 Champions Qualification Points

15,000 Coins

1,000 XP Rank VIII 24-35 Points 1 x 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable)

2 x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

750 Champions Qualification Points

10,000 Coins

750 XP Rank IX 12-23 Points 1 x 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable)

2 x Prime Gold Players Pack

500 Champions Qualification Points

5,000 Coins

500 XP Rank X 4-11 Points 1 x 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable)

1 x Rare Mixed Players Pack

500 Champions Qualification Points

250 XP

