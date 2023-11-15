Former Warcraft 3 world champ Grubby hits Dota 2’s top rank after 413 days

It feels like just last month when Grubby reached the Divine Four rank in Dota 2—because it was, in fact, last month. Since then, Grubby continued his grind and has now attained the highest rank in Dota 2, Immortal.

The Warcraft 3 legend’s impressive achievement spread hope around the Dota 2 community, as it only took him 413 days after calibrating at Herald, defying the myths of the trench.

Grubby’s last match before hitting Immortal was a 60-minute long nailbiter with over 80 kills in total, making it worthy of his achievement. Though Grubby first started playing Dota 2 more than a year ago, his RTS skills from Warcraft 3 eased his transition.

It didn’t take long for Grubby to start speedrunning Dota 2’s ranked ladder as he also received valuable pointers from professional players like N0tail. In addition to learning the mechanics and improving his hero pool, Grubby was also quick to mute people to avoid losing focus during matches.

On his way to Immortal, Grubby played over 2,300 Dota 2 matches with meta heroes and a tilt-free attitude. These two traits alone increased Grubby’s effectiveness in every rank he climbed through.

With Grubby’s calm nature combined with the guidance he received along the way, the Warcraft 3 superstar turned into an MMR-making machine that didn’t stop at any station until Immortal.

Now that Grubby has reached the pinnacle of Dota 2, fans are wondering whether he will continue the grind until he makes it to the regional leaderboards. Considering the MMR needed to enter Dota 2’s leaderboard, this new road may prove itself to be even more challenging for Grubby. Regardless, even if he chooses not to, he has already achieved a feat that many Dota 2 players once deemed impossible.