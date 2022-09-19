Trials of Osiris is back in Destiny 2 for Season of Plunder, and with it comes two new weapons to replace the outgoing parts of Saint-14’s loot pool. One of these weapons, The Inquisitor, is a slug shotgun that might not initially appear to be too glamorous of an offering. But deeper inspection reveals a set of base statistics that far outclass any slug shotgun before it, with a natural range that makes it a formidable choice in PvP.

The majority of slug shotguns, such as the Fortissimo-11 or Heritage, tend to carry a base range of around 60 to 70. The Inquisitor goes one step further, with an impressive 73 range prior to any additional perks or masterworks that can increase it beyond that. Handling is also a key stat on any shotgun being used in the Crucible, and once again The Inquisitor easily stands above many of its contenders with 76 handling compared to the middling 50 to 60 band many other slug shotguns occupy.

These impressive stats mean that a god roll of The Inquisitor has a lot more wiggle room for barrel options and perks that might otherwise be too much of a hindrance. Full Bore might still be a gamble, but on The Inquisitor, the hefty price to the weapon’s handling and stability for the bonus range isn’t felt as much as it is on other guns like it. It’s choices like this being possible that really make The Inquisitor the best of its kind, capable of hitting maximum range before the Adept version of the gun is even available. When every meter of damage falloff counts in the Crucible for shotguns, such details are essential.

Its stats might be a selling point in and of themself, but The Inquisitor also has an impressive perk pool that features all of the greatest hits you could want to craft a player-killing machine. Here are our recommendations for god rolls as you take to the Lighthouse every weekend.

The Inquisitor god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

The Inquisitor PvP god roll

Barrel: Smallbore or Full Bore

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

First perk: Perpetual Motion

Second perk: Opening Shot

The Inquisitor PvE god roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Assault Mag

First perk: Demolitionist

Second perk: Adrenaline Junkie

The god roll for The Inquisitor isn’t much different than the one recommended on other weapons in its category, simply because the combination of perks has proven time and time again to be the most solid you can aim for. Opening Shot’s boost to aim assist is sorely needed on the weapon since its base aim assist is shockingly low to make up for its other impressive statistics. Perpetual Motion isn’t as much of a necessity but provides the most convenient bonuses to the weapon by increasing its stability and handling to even greater levels with little effort.

While it isn’t a weapon you grind for with the hopes of a dominant PvE roll, especially with Vorpal Weapon absent, that doesn’t mean a PvE roll is impossible to craft. There are still a lot of great options for you to pick from, but the synergy of Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie is an easy recommendation to make over the others. If you’re missing a good slug shotgun in your inventory, The Inquisitor equipped with this roll is a good starting point.

But if you’re looking for something different from your build, there are plenty of other great options to choose from in The Inquisitor’s perk pool.

First perk column

Perpetual Motion

Perpetual Motion’s easy-to-access boosts to stability, handling, and reload speed increases makes it a go-to perk for anyone looking to build a great PvP roll on any gun. Compared to the other perks available in the first column, Perpetual Motion’s benefits and requirements are far better suited to the playstyle that The Inquisitor dictates.

Demolitionist

Free grenade energy for the simple act of getting kills is a hard offer to pass up, and the knowledge that Adrenaline Junkie exists in the second column only further increases Demolitionist’s value on this weapon. While most of its efficacy will come in a PvE roll of the weapon, it’s an easy recommendation to make if the benefits to reloading provided by perks like Subsistence don’t offer you much appeal.

Fourth Times The Charm and Subsistence

These two perks serve as your options for extending the lifetime of any given magazine. Fourth Times The Charm is a popular choice on slug shotguns used for damage against bosses or Champions, but the lack of Vorpal Weapon on The Inquisitor makes it less tempting here. With the perks available, The Inquisitor’s use case in PvE remains mostly locked to smaller enemies, most of which can be killed in one or two shots, which makes Subsistence a more effective choice for magazine refills.

Steady Hands

The impressive buff to handling that Steady Hands gives to all equipped weapons upon a single kill from The Inquisitor is nothing to scoff at if you can make use of it constantly. But the difficulty of making effective use of the buff is what makes it so niche. Other perks simply offer more for less in this column, even if Steady Hands can be a good choice for players using The Inquisitor with a primary weapon that suffers from low handling at base.

Tunnel Vision

Tunnel Vision has the potential to be a good perk here with The Inquisitor’s dangerously low aim assist at base. But when slug shotguns are mainly used to open a fight, it’s not often that the kill and subsequent reload needed to activate this perk will happen. It can still be a good choice for players who want to seek the hefty aim assist bonuses this perk can provide, but it caters only to that very specific playstyle.

Pulse Monitor

Both the stat bonuses Pulse Monitor provides, as well as its activation cost of low health, do not pair well with what The Inquisitor offers as a weapon choice. The majority of kills achieved with this weapon will come before your opponent has fired a single bullet, catching them off guard with a precision shot from a good distance away. It doesn’t give a very prominent window for Pulse Monitor to activate.

Second perk column

Opening Shot and Fragile Focus

Opening Shot provides everything you could want for The Inquisitor: bonus aim assist, range, and accuracy. When it’s often only that opening shot that is required to get a kill with a slug shotgun, this perk is a natural fit for it. This is a problem for Fragile Focus, however, which offers similar benefits but to a lesser extent. When only one shot is needed, Fragile Focus’ usual strength of being applicable to every shot in the magazine rings hollow.

Adrenaline Junkie and Swashbuckler

These two damage buff perks tend to be equally matched. But on The Inquisitor, Adrenaline Junkie has the added benefit of being able to be paired with Demolitionist in the first column. With no Pugilist to speak of, Swashbuckler suffers from a lack of complimentary perk options to synergize with it, which makes it a little less desirable. But considering you will always be using a shotgun at close range anyway, a perk that requires melee kills to reap the most rewards like Swashbuckler can still be a great option.

Harmony

Harmony offers a 20 percent damage boost for seven seconds, making it impressive in both its impact and its duration. It can be a great alternative in PvE if you’re often opening fights with kills from your primary weapon since it means once you switch to The Inquisitor, you’ll have a bonus 20 percent damage already ready to go.

Golden Tricorn

Golden Tricorn is a good alternative to Adrenaline Junkie for a pairing perk to Demolitionist in column one. The potential 50 percent boost to the weapon’s damage is nothing to scoff at, and if you’re running a build in PvE that matches The Inquisitor’s Arc damage with an Arc subclass, Golden Tricorn might be the exact perk you’ll want to chase.

Under-Over

The potential utility of Under-Over continues to be overshadowed by the more prominent perks constantly present in the same slot. Bonus damage to overshields and the shields of PvE combatants is just too niche of a benefit to recommend over the more traditional choices in the same pool.