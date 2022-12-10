How to get Hierarchy of Needs in Destiny 2

The Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Destiny 2 brings the fight to the Vex in a storyline that ties in with Season of the Seraph, the season that introduced it. In it, players must ascend a Vex Spire to prevent vital information from falling into the Witness’ hands. With enough luck, though, they might just score the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic bow once they get to the top.

Hierarchy of Needs brings a satisfying loop at its core, allowing players to fire seeking arrows that deal extra damage based on distance traveled. Here’s how you can add this bow to your collection.

How to obtain the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic bow in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon

The Hierarchy of Needs bow only drops from the final boss in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. Although the dungeon itself is farmable, players only have one weekly shot at the Exotic bow per character, based on the season 18 Duality dungeon.

If you’re struggling to drop Hierarchy of Needs, though, a few of the Spire of the Watcher triumphs will increase your odds of getting that Exotic, though both the base drop rates and the increase from each objective are unclear. This triumph system follows the formula from Duality, allowing players to improve their chances by putting in some work. The triumphs that increase Hierarchy of Needs’ drop rates are:

The Magnificent One: Complete all the encounters in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon solo.

Complete all the encounters in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon solo. Resident Vexpert: Complete all the encounters in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon on Master difficulty.

Complete all the encounters in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon on Master difficulty. Devil in the Details: Listen to all the devilish recordings throughout the Spire of the Watcher dungeon.

While finishing the dungeon on Master and soloing it can be potentially troublesome, players can get a quick bump to the odds of dropping Hierarchy of Needs by finding the six devilish recordings Eramis left for the Vanguard. They are hidden throughout the dungeon: the first five are all obtainable before even reaching the first actual encounter, while the last one is shortly after you’ve ascended the Spire. Since this drop chance adds up, players can attempt to obtain it on their first character this week and get a shot at the increased drop chance.

What does Hierarchy of Needs do in Destiny 2?

Hierarchy of Needs’ utility comes from its intrinsic and signature perks. Its intrinsic perk gives players Guidance Ring energy upon landing a precision hit or a final blow. Once you’re at maximum energy, hip-firing the bow creates a Guidance Ring.

Its unique trait, Apollonic Tangent, turns arrows fired through a Guidance Ring into seeking arrows that also do more damage to the target based on the distance traveled. This means Hierarchy of Needs has a strong synergy with itself, just like Ticuu’s Divination—the other Exotic Solar bow fans received somewhat recently.