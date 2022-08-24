Season of Plunder, as has become tradition with new seasons of Destiny 2, brings with it three new Exotic armor pieces to acquire. Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, the new chest armor for Hunters, is particularly turning heads due to active bonuses that have already made it a nightmarish tool to use in PvP only two days into the new season.

The Arc subclass’ 3.0 rework might be indulging in the spotlight, but Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk instead works with the Void subclass, with all of its effects based around the Hunter’s use of invisibility. What’s got players talking is the first of these effects, where the player is granted a brief but powerful damage boost in the immediate seconds following the end of their invisibility. This damage boost currently allows some of Destiny 2’s most notorious Crucible weaponry, such as Arbalest, to potentially one-shot enemy Guardians, making for terrifying play potential.

Its second effect centers instead on PvE possibilities, allowing the Hunter wearing the chest armor to act as an unofficial support to any fireteam, providing themself and nearby allies with overshields after performing a finisher while invisible. The overshields certainly have some potential in harder end-game content, increasing survivability for a very low cost, but its impact on the meta will be less far-reaching than the damage boost.

How to get Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk in Destiny 2

Screengrab via Bungie

As with new seasonal Exotics before it, the Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk chest armor is found through the Legend and Master difficulty Lost Sector system. Every day at reset, a new Lost Sector is highlighted on the map with an option to tackle it at a significantly higher difficulty. You will have needed to complete this Lost Sector before to see this option, but if you have, completing the Lost Sector on Legend or Master difficulty while solo will net you a chance to earn an Exotic armor piece upon completion.

The Exotic armor pieces available come from a far more limited loot pool to allow for more efficient farming. If you haven’t gotten one of the Exotics before in said pool, it will always drop prior to any duplicates, meaning it won’t take many runs to get your hands on a Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk drop. The only catch is that the daily Lost Sector will only drop one specific type of armor, such as chest armor or arms, which can be seen when hovering over the details of the current one. Make sure to check that the Lost Sector is currently dropping chest armor before tackling it.