Best Scout build in Deep Rock Galactic

Like in most class games, there’s a quick boy in Deep Rock Galactic—the Scout. With his mobility and DPS potential, you’ll quickly forget about your teammates and embark on solo-only missions. But for that, you’ll need the best Scout build.

Best Deep Rock Galactic Scout loadout

The Scout is the fastest class in Deep Rock Galactic, sporting a fantastic rechargeable grappling hook that can get him basically anywhere. He also has some of the most powerful weapons, which we will combine to create a lethal loadout that can take care of the biggest swarms and bugs that crawl out of the God-forsaken caverns of Hoxxes IV. Here is the best loadout for the Scout in Deep Rock Galactic:

Primary Weapon: Deepcore GK2

Deepcore GK2 Secondary Weapon: Nishanka Boltshark X-80

Nishanka Boltshark X-80 Support Tool One: Grappling Hook

Grappling Hook Support Tool Two: Flare Gun

Flare Gun Armor: Light Scouting Suit

The Deepcore is super accurate when paired with the right overclock and proves a mighty weapon in most situations where you take swarming bugs head-on. You’ll see with this DRG build that we plan on making the bugs fight themselves and use the Scout’s guns to take on only the strongest opponents, such as the Praetorian special spawn.

Best perks and upgrades for the Scout

The Deepcore is a fantastic and multi-purpose weapon. Image via Ghost Ship Games

The Scout, like any other class, needs upgrades to be as strong as possible. With this build, you will mostly use the secondary weapon—the crossbow—to make the bugs fight each other. Your primary will become your sidearm, with this backup weapon then most useful when striking at the weak spots of strong opponents from any distance. This is because the overclocked accuracy makes the Deepcore a formidable long-range gun.

These are the upgrades that you can take on your Scout picks.

Deepcore GK2 Nishanka Boltshark X-80 Grappling Hook Flare Gun Light Scouting Suit Supercharged Feed Mechanism Special Bolt: Pheromone Dart Longer Cable Thicker Core Bigger Mineral Bag Increased Caliber Rounds Broadhead Bolts Greater Cable Stretch High Capacity Magazine Healthy High Capacity Magazine Stabilizing Arm Brace High-Velocity Ejection System Magnesium Core Shock Absorbers Hollow-Point Bullets Battle Frenzy Bypassed Integrity Check Breathing Room Improved Gas System Magnetic Shafts Overclock: AI Stability Engine Overclock: Bodkin Points

With this build, you’ll be able to hook around the map and reach the weak spots of special enemies to quickly take them down with the Deepcore GK2.

The Hollow-Point Bullets give bonus damage to weak points, so make sure you conserve ammo by effectively landing shots. On the other hand, the Pheromone Dart will be the key too as you’ll be able to make the swarms fight each other and avoid any damage to your person (even if they come after you, you can hook around them and melt them down with the Deepcore, so long as you hit them where it hurts).

As for the active and passive perks, the Scout is fairly versatile. The best options to pick here vary, but we’d suggest taking:

Thorns

Born Ready

Deep Pockets

Iron Will

Heightened Senses

Now, get zipping around the digsite as quick as you possibly can!