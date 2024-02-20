All types of minerals and ore in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is the latest in a long line of bullet hell “survivor” style games, and it may be one of the best yet.

In DRG: Survivor, you play as a dwarf tasked with mining resources and slaying enemies. And the resources you mine will help you in the slaying of those enemies, so the gameplay is cyclical: Kill enemies, grab resources to upgrade your weapons and abilities, and profit.

Here are all of the resources, minerals, and ore you can mine in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, and what they are used for.

All resources in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

There are several types of minerals, ore, and other resources to find throughout your dives in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, and they all have their purpose. It’s important to know what they look like and what function they provide before dropping in for another game.

Resources used during a dive

You need these to upgrade anything in a dive. Image via Ghost Ship Publishing

These resources are specific to each dive of Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor and are only used during the dive itself. Make sure to grab them to maximize your chances for success.

Gold

Gold in these here hills! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Usage: Currency needed to buy upgrades, re-roll upgrades, or heal in between rounds. It is also used for re-rolling upgrades each time you level up in a dive.

Nitra

An important currency. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Usage: Currency needed to purchase weapon upgrades in between rounds.

Red Sugar

Keep your health topped up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Usage: The main method of healing while in a dive.

Resources needed for objectives during a dive

Throughout rounds in a dive, objectives will randomly spawn. These objectives involve collecting the items below, and players are rewarded with gold and XP if the objectives are completed.

Apoca Bloom

Pretty flowers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Collect six Apoca Bloom.

Boolo Cap

Mushrooms, just like Mario loves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Collect 12 Boolo Cap.

Morkite

Grab it before the horde approaches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Collect 20 Morkite.

Resources used for upgrades

Permanent upgrades can be purchased from the main menu. These resources are harder to come by and rarer than the others above, so if you see them during a dive, make sure to grab them while you can.

Bismor

Iron Man colors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Usage: Currency needed for “Heavy Bullets” and “Reload Speed” upgrades.

Croppa

One dwarf was harmed in the taking of this screenshot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Usage: Currency needed for “Better Boots” and “Mining 101” upgrades.

Enor Pearl

It looks just like a silvery pearl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Usage: Currency needed for “Upgraded Armor” and “Lucky Charms” upgrades.

Jadiz

Jadiz is jade in color. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Usage: Currency needed for “Fast Learner” and “Pocket Magnets” upgrades.

Magnite

For powerful upgrades. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Usage: Currency needed for “Getting Fit” and “First Aid Kit” upgrades.

Umanite

Green and mean. Screenshot by Dot Esports