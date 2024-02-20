Category:
All types of minerals and ore in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Mining is half the battle.
Scott Duwe
Feb 20, 2024
A dwarf mining in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
Image via Ghost Ship Publishing

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is the latest in a long line of bullet hell “survivor” style games, and it may be one of the best yet.

In DRG: Survivor, you play as a dwarf tasked with mining resources and slaying enemies. And the resources you mine will help you in the slaying of those enemies, so the gameplay is cyclical: Kill enemies, grab resources to upgrade your weapons and abilities, and profit.

Here are all of the resources, minerals, and ore you can mine in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, and what they are used for.

All resources in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

There are several types of minerals, ore, and other resources to find throughout your dives in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, and they all have their purpose. It’s important to know what they look like and what function they provide before dropping in for another game.

Resources used during a dive

The in-game shop in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
You need these to upgrade anything in a dive. Image via Ghost Ship Publishing

These resources are specific to each dive of Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor and are only used during the dive itself. Make sure to grab them to maximize your chances for success.

Gold

A screenshot of Gold in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
Gold in these here hills! Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Usage: Currency needed to buy upgrades, re-roll upgrades, or heal in between rounds. It is also used for re-rolling upgrades each time you level up in a dive.

Nitra

A screenshot of Nitra in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
An important currency. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Usage: Currency needed to purchase weapon upgrades in between rounds.

Red Sugar

A screenshot of what Red Sugar looks like in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
Keep your health topped up. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Usage: The main method of healing while in a dive.

Resources needed for objectives during a dive

Throughout rounds in a dive, objectives will randomly spawn. These objectives involve collecting the items below, and players are rewarded with gold and XP if the objectives are completed.

Apoca Bloom

A screenshot of Apoca Bloom in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
Pretty flowers. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Objective: Collect six Apoca Bloom.

Boolo Cap

A screenshot of Boolo Cap in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
Mushrooms, just like Mario loves. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Objective: Collect 12 Boolo Cap.

Morkite

A screenshot of Morkite in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
Grab it before the horde approaches. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Objective: Collect 20 Morkite.

Resources used for upgrades

Permanent upgrades can be purchased from the main menu. These resources are harder to come by and rarer than the others above, so if you see them during a dive, make sure to grab them while you can.

Bismor

A screenshot of Bismor in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
Iron Man colors. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Usage: Currency needed for “Heavy Bullets” and “Reload Speed” upgrades.

Croppa

A screenshot of Croppa in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
One dwarf was harmed in the taking of this screenshot. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Usage: Currency needed for “Better Boots” and “Mining 101” upgrades.

Enor Pearl

A screenshot of Enor Pearl in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
It looks just like a silvery pearl. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Usage: Currency needed for “Upgraded Armor” and “Lucky Charms” upgrades.

Jadiz

A screenshot of Jadiz in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
Jadiz is jade in color. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Usage: Currency needed for “Fast Learner” and “Pocket Magnets” upgrades.

Magnite

A screenshot of Magnite in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
For powerful upgrades. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Usage: Currency needed for “Getting Fit” and “First Aid Kit” upgrades.

Umanite

A screenshot of Umanite in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
Green and mean. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Usage: Currency needed for “Target Practice” and “Mind Blowing” upgrades.
